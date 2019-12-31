Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Suffering' as He Steps Down From the Royal Family

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Splash News

The situation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been pretty chaotic over the past month, and it sounds like Harry is really feeling it. In fact, Harry is reportedly "suffering" through the transition from his life as a senior royal to this new chapter now that he's stepping down -- and honestly, with everything that's happened, we can't say we blame him.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement