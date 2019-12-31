Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Suffering' as He Steps Down From the Royal Family

Splash News
The situation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been pretty chaotic over the past month, and it sounds like Harry is really feeling it. In fact, Harry is reportedly "suffering" through the transition from his life as a senior royal to this new chapter now that he's stepping down -- and honestly, with everything that's happened, we can't say we blame him.
On the ABC News Special 'Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown,' Harry's friend Nacho Figueras said this has been a hard time for him.
It appears having Archie has really made Meghan and Harry reexamine their priorities.
And that makes a lot of sense -- after all, having a baby is something that changes people's lives forever, so of course they're trying to figure out what works for their family and what's in Archie's best interest.
That doesn't mean it's easy, though, and it definitely doesn't protect them from the backlash they've been getting over the last few weeks.
As far as we can tell, Meghan and Harry are happy with their decision.
Hopefully, things will get easier for Harry and Meghan soon.
Once the world (and mostly, their family) gets used to the way things are from now on, things should calm down.
After all, there's always another scandal on its way, and with any luck, these two will no longer be the topic of conversation soon enough.
