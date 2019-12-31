Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Suffering' as He Steps Down From the Royal Family

On the ABC News Special 'Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown,' Harry's friend Nacho Figueras said this has been a hard time for him.

"He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Nacho said on the special, via Harper's Bazaar. "He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him."

Yep, we can understand that. The time since Harry and Meghan's announcement seems as if it's been a tough one for everyone involved, and the British press hasn't exactly been kind to them.