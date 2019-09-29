Jana Duggar Shares Photos From Her Visit to Las Vegas -- Yes, Las Vegas

We've never thought of Las Vegas as a place that the Duggar family would feel very comfortable, but it seems Jana Duggar is right at home there! Jana shared photos from her visit to Vegas on Thursday, and it looks like she's having a blast ... although we have a feeling that she's not drinking and gambling like a lot of tourists who visit the area would be.
Jana went on the trip with friend Laura DeMasie, and it looks like they were getting their interior design on.
"Last day of the Las Vegas Home and Gift Market!" Jana wrote. "Such a pleasure seeing gorgeous product designs by artisans from around the world! I still have a lot to learn but I am so blessed to have met and learned from so many designers and inspirational entrepreneurs this week!"
Sounds as if Jana's doing all she can to become the next Chip and Joanna Gaines, and we definitely don't hate it. She already has so much talent, so we're glad to see her at an event like this.
However, Jana probably didn't get too crazy, because her dad was there too.
Not much sinning going on in Sin City with Jim Bob around ... but then again, knowing Jana, she probably didn't change her behavior much being with her dad.
We've gotta love her for it!
It looks like Jana also got to spend some time with her friends.
We hope Jana's having fun ... and that she shares more pics of her trip.
We'd love to see this experience inspire her to start her own interior design business. This gal's got talent, and people would totally hire her to decorate their space.
After all, everything we've seen on Instagram is amazing -- this lady is going places.
