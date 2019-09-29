Jana Duggar Shares Photos From Her Visit to Las Vegas -- Yes, Las Vegas

Jana went on the trip with friend Laura DeMasie, and it looks like they were getting their interior design on.

"Last day of the Las Vegas Home and Gift Market!" Jana wrote. "Such a pleasure seeing gorgeous product designs by artisans from around the world! I still have a lot to learn but I am so blessed to have met and learned from so many designers and inspirational entrepreneurs this week!"



Sounds as if Jana's doing all she can to become the next Chip and Joanna Gaines, and we definitely don't hate it. She already has so much talent, so we're glad to see her at an event like this.