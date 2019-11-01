Meghan Markle Is 'Actively Looking' for a Hollywood Agent

Splash News
The big question on everyone's mind since Megxit is: What are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to do now that they're no longer part of the royal family? While Meghan has held jobs her entire life and been part of the common world, Prince Harry, suffice it to say, has not. But even with Meghan's past work as an actress and a lifestyle blogger, it would seem a little weird if she went back to the world of show biz now, right?
Actually, if you ask the Sussexes, maybe not. According to a new report, Meghan is looking for agent as we speak. (Shouldn't be too hard to nail one down.)
A new report in 'Us Weekly' reveals that Meghan is on the hunt for someone to represent her.
"Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source told Us Weekly. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”
Since the source didn't get into specifics, it isn't clear what "professional projects" entail. Is she looking more for someone to broker speech bookings and charitable endeavors, or acting jobs? Or maybe a little of both?! The Sussexes are, after all, carving out their own path.
While it certainly doesn't sound like Harry and Meghan are trading in philanthropic endeavors for movies, the duchess may figure out a way to connect the two.
According to sources, not long after Prince Harry was seen pitching Meghan's voiceover skills to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the duchess signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
Boom!
Clearly, Harry and Meghan plan on getting creative when it comes to becoming "financially independent" from the monarchy, while still being able to do work they love.
You've gotta hand it to these two. They are forces.
From the sound of things, though, Harry and Meghan are currently having different experiences in the aftermath of their exit.
In the recent ABC special, Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown, Harry's close friend and professional polo player Nacho Figueras revealed that it's been touch and go for Harry as of late.
"He's being a father … a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Figueras said, adding that Harry has "suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him."
On the other hand, though, it sounds like a huge weight has been lifted from Meghan. A source told Us that Meghan is “so happy” to embark on a new chapter in life, and while Harry obviously has mixed feelings, he's “really excited” too.
Even if Meghan's exact goals aren't crystal clear at the moment, one thing is sure: She'll have NO trouble finding an agent.
Whether she wants to act, work on charity organizations or tap dance, agents will be clamoring to get in on business of Meghan Markle.
In the upcoming weeks, we'll get a better idea of what the duchess is setting out to do, but it sounds like there will be some component of the arts in her work.
“Meghan loves the idea of being the breadwinner,” an insider revealed to Us. “She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry’s been encouraging her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing and directing in her free time.”
Sounds good, but with an empire to build and an 8-month-old to care for, don't hold your breath on Meghan having too much "free time," Harry.
