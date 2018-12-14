Mama June's Mom Begs Her To 'Get Help' After Trying To Sell Possessions Online for Money

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
As if Mama June's family wasn't already worried enough about her, it seems they may have a brand-new cause for concern. After June was seen selling shoes on Facebook to get money, her mom shared a plea to her -- begging her to get the help she needs. But will it actually work, or will this be like every other time her family has tried to contact her?
June posted a pair of Nike Jordans for sale in Facebook Marketplace on January 23.
She was looking for $70 and could meet up near where she's been staying in McDonough, Georgia, to exchange with the seller.
So far, there's no clear indicator of whether the shoes have been sold ... and obviously, people use the Facebook Marketplace for all kinds of reasons. But given the rumors that June is broke, it appears this could be a sign that she's starting to sell off her possessions for cash.
Last week, outlets reported Mama June pawned a diamond ring for $1,500, so it seems she needs the money.
Her mom, Susan Hale, commented on the post, begging her to get the help she clearly needs.
Sounds like June's mom is very worried about her just like many other people -- fans included -- have been. It's been clear for a long time that boyfriend Geno Doak is part of what influenced her downward spiral, so it makes sense that Susan would really be hoping June would move on from that particular relationship.
This isn't the first time a member of June's family has tried to help. Last year, June's sister, Joanne, was reportedly coming up with a plan to rescue her, but it doesn't sound as if she's made much progress yet.
Last week, June returned to social media for the first time in months to talk about her struggle.
Sharing a new selfie, June said that she misses her kids and admitted that some days she just felt like she should "disappear."
June wrote:
"Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."
We're not sure what's going on with June right now, but we do hope she takes her mother's plea seriously.
It seems like there are so many people around her who want her to get help and who would be willing to do whatever they could to support her in the process -- she just has to be willing to do so herself.
We're rooting for June to turn things around, hopefully sooner rather than later. We know she can do it!
