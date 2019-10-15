Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Have Less Privacy Than Ever Now

Splash News
In a cruel and ironic twist of fate, it sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be getting any of that privacy they left royal life for. Weeks after the Sussexes dropped their bombshell announcement on Instagram, they're still holed up in British Columbia, plotting their next moves.
And need we even say it? Media coverage on them is showing exactly zero signs of dying down.
As any royal watcher knows, Meghan was recently spotted taking her two dogs and adorable baby for a walk in the "secluded" woods near her temporary home.
The paparazzi, not surprisingly, was waiting in the wings, ready for her to leave her house.
And unfortunately, it sounds as if that's going to be the case for Meghan and Harry for a long time.
Harry's close friend and professional polo player Nacho Figueras recently gave an update on Harry in the ABC special Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown. Figueras revealed that although Harry was in pursuit of a "normal life" with his family, he probably underestimated how difficult that would be.
"He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be, right?," Figueras said. "Because when you have 1,000 paparazzis outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that's not very, very normal."
And on top of the lack of privacy, Harry isn't exactly doing so well.
Figueras, who "spoke to Harry a few days ago" also revealed that things are taking a toll on the duke right now.
"He's being a father … a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Figueras said, adding that Harry has "suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him."
Sadly, although the world is watching every move of Harry and Meghan's, it appears as if the royal family may be stepping back from them.
In addition to Queen Elizabeth taking away Harry and Meghan's Commonwealth youth ambassador titles -- something they were reportedly "shocked" to have to give up -- apparently, the Sussexes felt incredibly alone in the months preceding their abdication.
"Not one member of the royal family said anything to support or defend her," said ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman, talking about Meghan's negative portrayal in the media. "I think both of them felt very alone towards the end of their time in the firm."Man, talk about sad.
Everything is still so fresh, so it's only natural that the media has their collective eye permanently fixed on Harry and Meghan.
Will the media back off a bit once things die down and their new roles and path in life are more defined? Perhaps. But the public will never completely lose interest in them.
Hopefully, Harry and Meghan can somehow find a balance between being public figures and having the privacy they so desperately want for their son.
But as we all know, it's not going to be easy.
