Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Have Less Privacy Than Ever Now

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

In a cruel and ironic twist of fate, it sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be getting any of that privacy they left royal life for. Weeks after the Sussexes dropped their bombshell announcement on Instagram, they're still holed up in British Columbia, plotting their next moves. 

And need we even say it? Media coverage on them is showing exactly zero signs of dying down. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement