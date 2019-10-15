Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Have Less Privacy Than Ever Now

As any royal watcher knows, Meghan was recently spotted taking her two dogs and adorable baby for a walk in the "secluded" woods near her temporary home.

Her Royal Happiness! Meghan Markle beams as she takes her dogs for a walk with Archie in a baby carrier - as Prince Harry finally arrives in Canada to start their new life together. They seem quite happy and we are as well for them! pic.twitter.com/qiYnUucoLl

The paparazzi, not surprisingly, was waiting in the wings, ready for her to leave her house.

And unfortunately, it sounds as if that's going to be the case for Meghan and Harry for a long time.

Harry's close friend and professional polo player Nacho Figueras recently gave an update on Harry in the ABC special Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown. Figueras revealed that although Harry was in pursuit of a "normal life" with his family, he probably underestimated how difficult that would be.

"He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be, right?," Figueras said. "Because when you have 1,000 paparazzis outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that's not very, very normal."

