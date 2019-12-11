Kate Middleton Has Been 'Stretched Pretty Thin' Since Megxit

Splash News
Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry renounced their royal titles, it's seemed to have affected each member of the royal family differently. If the reports are to be believed, it sounds like Queen Elizabeth's primary emotion has been disappointment, while Prince Charles was "incandescent with rage." Kate Middleton, however, has apparently been wrought with anxiety over the Sussex's abdication.
And it isn't hard to understand why.
-
Sources recently told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Cambridge has been a nervous wreck since Harry and Meghan left their royal positions.
The reason? The duchess's workload has evidently increased exponentially.
An insider told Us that, on top of having three young children, Kate has been working 18-hour days as of late.
"Kate's in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety," the source said. "She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing."
"She's already stretched pretty thin," the insider continued, "And now she's really worried about how she'll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life."
Ugh. Doesn't sound fun at all.
-
And at the same time, it sadly doesn't sound like there's any love lost between Kate and Meghan.
The royal source also went on to say that there has been zero communication between Meghan and Kate and the two women "couldn’t be further apart."
It's unfortunate that this is how things are unfolding. Despite pesky reports that the two duchesses didn't get on, from the looks of a few joint appearances, it seemed Meghan and Kate actually enjoyed each other's company.
-
-
This may or may not be related to Megxit, but Kate Middleton HAS been very busy this week.
After attending events for Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, the duchess also visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital and spent a morning at Stockwell Gardens Nursery talking with staff and parents about the importance of the early childhood years.
And who knows what's going on behind the scenes?!
-
There have been a few rumblings about who's going to pick up the slack for Harry and Meghan -- and it doesn't sound like it's ALL Kate.
In addition to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice being named to take on some of the responsibilities, Sophie Essex, the wife of Prince Edward, will reportedly have a fuller plate in the next few months.
Things may be extra stressful for Kate right now, but hopefully her work load will ease up when the royal family irons out more details.
Because 18-hour days with three little kids? That's just not sustainable.
Share this Story