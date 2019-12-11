Kate Middleton Has Been 'Stretched Pretty Thin' Since Megxit

Sources recently told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Cambridge has been a nervous wreck since Harry and Meghan left their royal positions.

The reason? The duchess's workload has evidently increased exponentially.

An insider told Us that, on top of having three young children, Kate has been working 18-hour days as of late.

"Kate's in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety," the source said. "She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing."

"She's already stretched pretty thin," the insider continued, "And now she's really worried about how she'll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life."



Ugh. Doesn't sound fun at all.