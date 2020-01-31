15 Times Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Were Adorable Little BFFs

There's something special about trios -- that's why we just can't get enough of Kourtney Kardashian's kids! Seriously -- we're not playing favorites, but they've been around the longest and they've got a lot of history! There's so much personality in every single one of them. It seems like they've been around forever, and simultaneously, we can't believe how fast they're growing. Kourtney must be so proud -- and Scott Disick is one lucky dad!
With all that personality in the house, it's easy to see that the kids are close. There's not enough fame in the world that could drive them apart!
Every time Kourtney ventures off on a vacation, we're pretty much guaranteed to get some adorable shots of the trio together. Mason Disick and Penelope Disick have always been so sweet to each other. As they get older, our hearts are warmed to see them turn into such amazing older siblings for little Reign Disick! Anyone can see the resemblance between these three -- in heart and face, they're practically identical (and seem to bear a striking resemblance to Scott with every year they get older! Kourt's in there too, obvi.)
When it comes the Kardashian clan, the focus tends to be on the older members of the family. With all these new kids on the block, it's pretty much inevitable that they're set up to be the stars of their own show (if they so please!) If that day comes, we know that Mason, Penelope, and Reign will confirm what we've known all along: that they're BFFs!
Bonzai!1
That looks like one comfy couch -- perfect for jumping and pillow forts. Mason and Penelope have been close forever, so it's no wonder that they'd play together like this, too. (Also, like Kourt, who else keeps a naked, full-length portrait of their sister in their homes? No one else? Oh okay.)
Into the Woods2
We can really see the resemblance between Penelope and Reign when they're close like this! As Reign gets older, it's good to know that his big sister Penelope is always someone he can go on adventures with.
Bros for Life3
Once a brother, always a brother. Mason and Reign are two peas in a pod! Fun fact: they were also born on the same day of the year! We don't know if that has anything to do with how close they are, but it's pretty cool!
Boat Snooze4
Mason is just an amazing older brother! After a long day having fun in the sun and splashing around, it looks like these two are about ready for bed. Reign's definitely in for more fun days with his big bro, that's for sure!
Beach Buds5
There's nothing like those California waves. What if every day could be filled with fun family outings to the beach? Mason and Penelope have it pretty good! Plus, they seem to love the time they spend with each other.
Bedtime6
No kid likes going to bed -- but since Mason is such a fun sibling to have, bedtime is easy for Kourtney's kids! Plus, the luxurious mattress also helps. We can only hope to get a comfortable sleep like that someday!
By the Sea7
This is so sweet! It even looks like Penelope is putting her hand out to Reign! It's hard getting any kid to sit down for a photo, but these two don't even notice the camera's there. Their friendship is totally unscripted!
Piggyback Buddies8
We aren't the only ones who are in love with this pic! Commenters on Kourt's vacation photoset really hammered in how loved her kids are. Even better, they have the love of each other! Look at Penelope and Reign go!
Cool Guy9
It's cool guy! Reign seems to be practicing his poker face for when he has to face the paparazzi (which is already happening.) He's being a great brother by distracting the camera so Penelope can get some peace!
Rough Housing10
Attack of the older brother! Reign is so young in this pic, but we can already see how much fun he's had with Mason since the beginning! True siblings aren't afraid of pillow fights, carpet burns, or couch-tackles.
Flower Children11
When kids can go out and enjoy nature, it's a beautiful thing. Penelope and Reign already seem to grasp how beautiful the Earth is. They're true flower-children, and we're 100% here for it! They're definitely cuter than daisies.
Cute Kiss12
This is basically just about the sweetest thing ever. Although it was posted so long ago, we're still not over this adorable pic of Mason and Penelope. This is the face of innocence, people! We're totally smitten with these two.
Bed Bugs13
Mason is so affectionate! Kourt is raising him to be such a loving big bro. Put that phone away, Reign -- it's family time! There's nothing like having a sibling be a best friend. We all hope they're this close forever!
Adventure Awaits14
All good stories start with siblings going on adventures together! Peter Pan, Frozen, Hansel & Gretel...er, forget that last one. In any case, we know that wherever Penelope and Reign decide to go in life, there'll be fun waiting for them!
Hand Hold15
Penelope will always have a hand to hold with her big brother around. It seems like just yesterday they were that small! Both of them have grown so much -- just goes to show how fast time flies! At least they'll have each other through the years.