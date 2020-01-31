15 Times Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Were Adorable Little BFFs



kourtneykardash/Instagram There's something special about trios -- that's why we just can't get enough of Kourtney Kardashian's kids! Seriously -- we're not playing favorites, but they've been around the longest and they've got a lot of history! There's so much personality in every single one of them. It seems like they've been around forever, and simultaneously, we can't believe how fast they're growing. Kourtney must be so proud -- and Scott Disick is one lucky dad! With all that personality in the house, it's easy to see that the kids are close. There's not enough fame in the world that could drive them apart!

Every time Kourtney ventures off on a vacation, we're pretty much guaranteed to get some adorable shots of the trio together. Mason Disick and Penelope Disick have always been so sweet to each other. As they get older, our hearts are warmed to see them turn into such amazing older siblings for little Reign Disick! Anyone can see the resemblance between these three -- in heart and face, they're practically identical (and seem to bear a striking resemblance to Scott with every year they get older! Kourt's in there too, obvi.)

When it comes the Kardashian clan, the focus tends to be on the older members of the family. With all these new kids on the block, it's pretty much inevitable that they're set up to be the stars of their own show (if they so please!) If that day comes, we know that Mason, Penelope, and Reign will confirm what we've known all along: that they're BFFs!