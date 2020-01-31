15 Times Kate Middleton Was a Sophisticated Lady in Gloves

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Let's face it -- a big part of being in the royal family and being Kate Middleton herself is looking the part. Certain occasions call for certain types of clothing ... and that doesn't change just because it's cold outside. Thankfully, at this point, Kate seems to have her winter wear routine down for those cold days when she's outside meeting her royal obligations. And even though we've long since been admirers of Kate's scarf collection, there's also another winter accessory of hers that fans aren't paying enough attention to: Her gloves.
Unless it's super cold outside or we're about to spend a very long winter day outdoors, gloves are usually one of those accessories that most of us forget -- even if we already own them. They're easy to lose, and they're hard to send texts in (minus those texting gloves, which aren't nearly as classy as the others).
But not Kate. Kate's always prepared for the weather, and she looks good doing it -- and somehow, her gloves always perfectly coordinate with her outfit, too.
Read on for all the times Kate has worn gloves and, in the process, looked like the most sophisticated lady ever. We know, we know -- Kate's always been a very classy woman, with or without gloves. But when she adds this certain accessory, we can't help but take notice. Like everything else, Kate is a major trendsetter.
Kate's giving us so much glove inspiration. Maybe we should all start collections of our own before next winter? If nothing else, her hands are always warm.
Walking With William1
This photo was snapped when Kate and William were on their way to church at Sandringham, and Kate couldn't possibly look better dressed for the occasion. We love her hat and coat, and the gloves really add a little extra something.
Her St. Patrick's Day Best2
When it's St. Patrick's Day, the occasion obviously calls for all green -- and Kate really went all out. Her coat and hat match perfectly, and definitely coordinate with the bundle of four leaf clovers she has pinned to her lapel. And of course, she's wearing gloves, too, because it's cold in the UK in March!
Waving to the Crowd3
Another shot of Kate in green wearing black gloves, because honestly, it's such a winning combination -- especially paired with her matching black scarf and low key ponytail. She looks like she was super warm here!
When in Scotland4
Scotland can definitely be cold, but it was no match for Kate and her winter wear. Of course, tartan plaid is the only pattern that's acceptable for a visit to Scotland, and her dress matches perfectly with her gloves. Super classy!
Christmas Day Style5
We always look forward to seeing what Kate will wear on Christmas Day, when she attends church at Sandringham with her family, and Christmas 2018 definitely didn't disappoint. As if her coat and hat weren't cute enough, we're also in love with those gloves.
A Visit to Sweden6
Okay, how adorable does Kate look here? Between the coat, her short, flippy haircut, and the Chanel bag, we just can't get over how classy this outfit is, all put together, and the gloves are the perfect finishing touch.
Bundled Up in Norway7
When in Norway, it's absolutely necessary to bundle up... and Kate looks extra warm in this outfit! Not only is her hat to die for, but those gloves might just be some of our favorites we've ever seen her wear. Too cute!
Hitting The Ice8
Another opportunity for an adorable winter outfit? Ice skating, obviously. Kate's cozy gloves are obviously what we're focused on here, but we're also loving that hat with the cute fluffy pom pom on top. Somehow, every outfit Kate wears is a winner, no matter what she's doing.
A Monochromatic Look9
Kate is all in navy blue here, and that's no problem -- it's one of the colors that always looks best on her. Between the gloves, hat, and coat (and even that coordinating clutch), she's making us want to go out and search for similar pieces to add to our own wardrobes.
In Black & Blue10
Kate looks so happy here -- probably because her hands are so warm in those gloves! Another day where she's wearing blue and looking fabulous in it. And on a totally unrelated note, this photo is making us miss the days she had bangs. She should bring those back!
Holding Her Flowers11
Kate's always collecting flowers when she makes a public appearance, and spending that much time outside, gloves are absolutely necessary. This time, they match perfectly with the trim on her coat and her fancy hat. The picture of sophistication.
Saying Hello12
Kate's waving to her adoring public, so it's a good thing she remembered to wear her gloves. The belted coat looks pretty cute on her, too -- and since it seems like she's dressed for a freezing cold day, we're glad she's still smiling, despite the temperatures.
Dressed For The Weather13
Here Kate goes again, serving up some serious winter fashion inspiration. This coat is such an adorable color, and it pairs so well with her gloves and hat. It might have been a gloomy day outside, but Kate definitely brightened things up with her outfit.
Going With Leather14
Leather gloves can also be sophisticated, and we're glad to see Kate rocking them with this red and black suit. It looks like it was a pretty windy day when this photo was taken, so we're sure she's glad she's keeping her hands warm.
A Statement Color15
Hot pink isn't a color that's typically in Kate's wheelhouse, but every time she wears it, we love her in it. Her coat is so bright and cheerful, and we can't forget the gloves, either. As far as we can tell, she was a pretty happy duchess that day.