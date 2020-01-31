15 Times Kate Middleton Was a Sophisticated Lady in Gloves

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Let's face it -- a big part of being in the royal family and being Kate Middleton herself is looking the part. Certain occasions call for certain types of clothing ... and that doesn't change just because it's cold outside. Thankfully, at this point, Kate seems to have her winter wear routine down for those cold days when she's outside meeting her royal obligations. And even though we've long since been admirers of Kate's scarf collection, there's also another winter accessory of hers that fans aren't paying enough attention to: Her gloves.

Unless it's super cold outside or we're about to spend a very long winter day outdoors, gloves are usually one of those accessories that most of us forget -- even if we already own them. They're easy to lose, and they're hard to send texts in (minus those texting gloves, which aren't nearly as classy as the others).

But not Kate. Kate's always prepared for the weather, and she looks good doing it -- and somehow, her gloves always perfectly coordinate with her outfit, too.

Read on for all the times Kate has worn gloves and, in the process, looked like the most sophisticated lady ever. We know, we know -- Kate's always been a very classy woman, with or without gloves. But when she adds this certain accessory, we can't help but take notice. Like everything else, Kate is a major trendsetter.

Kate's giving us so much glove inspiration. Maybe we should all start collections of our own before next winter? If nothing else, her hands are always warm.