15 Times Kate Middleton's Pearl Drop Earrings Were Her Go-To Accessory

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage



Samir Hussein/WireImage We all have our favorite accessories and statement pieces in our wardrobes that we love to wear over and over again, and even though she's working with a much bigger budget (and more professional stylists) than most of us are, the same goes for Kate Middleton. There are a few accessories we always see her in, such as her engagement ring, which was passed down from Princess Diana, and the matching earrings she wears pretty regularly. We also know that Kate loves her pearls -- especially her signature pair of drop pearl earrings.

Any fans of Kate are probably familiar with this piece in her wardrobe -- after all, she seems to wear her pearl earrings every chance she gets, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they understated and so classy, but they also go with anything. Whether she's heading out to a more casual royal engagement or getting all dolled up for something super formal, these earrings work. And having a piece like that to rely on can be really helpful -- especially for a mom of three like Kate with a busy schedule who probably benefits greatly from keeping it simple. Although these earrings are certainly very simple, they're also pretty cute.

Here are all the times Kate showed off her pearl earrings. She looks so good in all of these photos -- which were taken at a variety of events at many levels of fancy and casual -- that she's got us wondering if we shouldn't start looking for a signature pair of pearl earrings ourselves. It's working for Kate, right?