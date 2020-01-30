15 Times Kate Middleton's Pearl Drop Earrings Were Her Go-To Accessory

Samir Hussein/WireImage
We all have our favorite accessories and statement pieces in our wardrobes that we love to wear over and over again, and even though she's working with a much bigger budget (and more professional stylists) than most of us are, the same goes for Kate Middleton. There are a few accessories we always see her in, such as her engagement ring, which was passed down from Princess Diana, and the matching earrings she wears pretty regularly. We also know that Kate loves her pearls -- especially her signature pair of drop pearl earrings.
Any fans of Kate are probably familiar with this piece in her wardrobe -- after all, she seems to wear her pearl earrings every chance she gets, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they understated and so classy, but they also go with anything. Whether she's heading out to a more casual royal engagement or getting all dolled up for something super formal, these earrings work. And having a piece like that to rely on can be really helpful -- especially for a mom of three like Kate with a busy schedule who probably benefits greatly from keeping it simple. Although these earrings are certainly very simple, they're also pretty cute.
Here are all the times Kate showed off her pearl earrings. She looks so good in all of these photos -- which were taken at a variety of events at many levels of fancy and casual -- that she's got us wondering if we shouldn't start looking for a signature pair of pearl earrings ourselves. It's working for Kate, right?
Getting Down To Business1
Kate pulling her hair back into a half updo is the perfect opportunity to show off those gorgeous pearl earrings -- the ones that happen to match perfectly with the embellishments on her outfit. Looks like Kate's ready to do some official palace business.
Jazzing Up a Ponytail2
Kate typically wears her hair down, but once in a while, she trades in her usual style for a ponytail, showing off her earrings in action. We can't see her face in this photo, but we love how understated her earrings look with this outfit.
A Solemn Occasion3
Kate was at an event commemorating a French battle (hence her red and blue pin) when this photo was taken -- obviously a pretty serious time. Her earrings were the perfect choice to keep her accessories low key but still classy.
Pearl is the New Black4
Remembrance Sunday usually requires appearances from all kinds of members of the royal family, and here's Kate, chatting it up with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at the event. Wonder if Maxima was asking her about those adorable earrings?
The Perfect Accessory5
When we say these earrings go with anything, we truly mean it. Here's Kate, sporting another ponytail, and showing off her pearls all over again. No matter what the situation, these earrings are a totally versatile choice.
Rocking the Houndstooth6
When it comes to patterns, Kate typically likes to keep it simple. So when she decides to go out on a limb, it's typically a chill one, like this. But even houndstooth would clash with big, flashy earrings, so Kate's go-to choice was the perfect one.
Ready for Anything7
If we thought Kate looked like she was ready to get down to business before, that look has nothing on the one she's sporting in this photo. She has her hair pulled back, her earrings on, and her game face ready. She can do anything!
Garden Party Glam8
Even when Kate's going for a more glam look, these pearl earrings are still the perfect accessory. She was all dressed up for a garden party when this photo was taken, looking happy as can be, and the pearls still stood out in her outfit.
Pearls & a Hat9
Another time when Kate was caught cheesin' -- probably because she loves that her earrings literally go with everything -- was at this event. And yes, as this photo proves, that means it includes a fancy hat and a patterned dress, for the record.
A Ray of Sunshine10
We love when Kate breaks out those bright colors and stands out in a crowd. Thanks to her pretty yellow coat and cream statement hat, her pearls got another time to shine without overpowering the rest of her bold outfit.
Looking Serious11
Kate looks like she's thinking about something very important here, but we have to note that she looks good doing it. Thanks to the fact that she was having a spectacular hair day, it's hard to see those pearl earrings, but they're definitely there!
Ready for a Closeup12
This closeup of Kate also happens to be a closeup of her pearl earrings ... so the rest of us can go out and try to find our own version to add to our wardrobe! It doesn't even matter what outfit she was wearing -- we already know the earrings definitely matched.
A Tour of Singapore13
When Kate was visiting Singapore, she wore this pretty pink floral wrap dress, a simple half updo, and of course her signature earrings that came along for the trip. We can't imagine her going anywhere without them at this point.
Getting Formal14
Whether Kate's dressed down for a casual event or dressed up for a formal occasion (as she is in this photo), those pearl earrings are always the right choice. We haven't seen a single outfit where they looked out of place, and that is the beauty of this particular accessory.
Perfectly Matched15
When wearing a blue polka dotted dress with white buttons and a white collar, of course she had no other option but to wear her favorite pearl earrings too. They couldn't have paired better with her outfit if they tried!