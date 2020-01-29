Kate Middleton's Casual Skinny Jeans Look Is Everything

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
At this point, we're convinced Kate Middleton could probably wear a paper bag over her head and still look amazing, so we're not surprised at all that when she decides to dress down, she looks just as good as when she's all glammed up. During a royal engagement this week, Kate kept it casual with a pair of skinny jeans, and this mama is looking good!
When Kate visited the Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School, she was meeting with toddlers and educators and serving looks.
Kensington Palace also shared more photos of Kate's visit -- and her outfit.
"During her visit, The Duchess spoke to teachers, staff and parents about the survey before joining chefs and apprentices in the kitchen to talk about the importance of good, nutritious food for child development," the palace's Instagram post noted. "The LEYF Chef Academy offers a specialist qualification for chefs either working or keen to work with children up to the age of eight and was designed to strengthen the important roles chefs play in educating staff and parents, and influencing children’s healthy food choices."
Knowing how much Kate loves working with kids, this sounds right up her alley!
All in all, it seems like Kate had a pretty fabulous day.
Then again, if we looked that good in a chill outfit with jeans like that, we'd be having a pretty good day, too ... so there's that.
Another day, another time we wish we had access to Kate's closet.
We've gotta thank Kate for all the style inspiration she's been giving us lately.
