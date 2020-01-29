The Palace Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Be Back Full Time

Splash News
They've made it very clear that they're moving in a new direction in their lives, but it sounds like the palace is convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might change their minds about stepping down as senior royals anyway. Reportedly, the royal family is creating a contingency plan for Meghan and Harry just in case they come back ... but personally, we doubt that's going to happen.
It sounds like the palace thinks Meghan and Harry might feel unsafe and decide to come back.
But if Meghan and Harry did take this route, it wouldn't mean they'd need to resume their responsibilities.
Even Prince William is reportedly hoping to lay the groundwork for a return.
We'd be truly shocked if Meghan and Harry changed their minds, though.
