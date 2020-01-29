The Palace Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Be Back Full Time

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Splash News

They've made it very clear that they're moving in a new direction in their lives, but it sounds like the palace is convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might change their minds about stepping down as senior royals anyway. Reportedly, the royal family is creating a contingency plan for Meghan and Harry just in case they come back ... but personally, we doubt that's going to happen. 

  • It sounds like the palace thinks Meghan and Harry might feel unsafe and decide to come back. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    "The palace is very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family," a source close to the situation told the Sunday Times, via Express. "They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: 'Can we come back under your wing?' This is a looking ahead thing. There's no timeline here. But everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can't come back."

    Good to know that Meghan and Harry would be welcomed back with open arms if that's what they chose, but we don't see them choosing that at all

    • Advertisement

  • But if Meghan and Harry did take this route, it wouldn't mean they'd need to resume their responsibilities. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
    Splash News

    In fact, if they needed to, they could even live in Frogmore Cottage, which is set to remain their UK home, just for the safety benefits.

    "You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them," the source said. They wouldn't return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation."

  • Even Prince William is reportedly hoping to lay the groundwork for a return.

    Prince William
    Splash News

    Apparently he and dad Charles are showering Harry and Meghan with "love and affection on standby" and want to make it as easy as possible for them to come back, if that's what they want to do. And given that William and Harry have always been close, it's no surprise that he'd want his brother to live on the same continent with him, even if they aren't both sharing royal duties anymore. 

  • We'd be truly shocked if Meghan and Harry changed their minds, though.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Even in the face of all the backlash, they've only doubled down on their choice, and it appears they're both really happy about what this next phase in their lives will mean.

    Time will only tell, though ... and it's good to know that if they want to come back, the door is always open.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement