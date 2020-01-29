The Palace Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Be Back Full Time

"The palace is very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family," a source close to the situation told the Sunday Times, via Express. "They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: 'Can we come back under your wing?' This is a looking ahead thing. There's no timeline here. But everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can't come back."



Good to know that Meghan and Harry would be welcomed back with open arms if that's what they chose, but we don't see them choosing that at all.