Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice May Be Stepping Up to the Plate To Replace Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have, in essence, quit the royal family, there are a number of vacancies that need to be filled. Regardless of how they got on with other members of the monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both had full plates of work with their many patronages, organizations and charities they supported. Who's going to take their place?

From the sound of things, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may be stepping up to the plate.

