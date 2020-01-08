Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice May Be Stepping Up to the Plate To Replace Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Splash News
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have, in essence, quit the royal family, there are a number of vacancies that need to be filled. Regardless of how they got on with other members of the monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both had full plates of work with their many patronages, organizations and charities they supported. Who's going to take their place?
From the sound of things, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may be stepping up to the plate.
A number of names have been thrown around as replacements, but according to Hello!, Eugenie and Beatrice are at the top of the list.
A few days prior, though, it was reported that another royal was going to be stepping up to pick up the slack: Sophie Wessex.
Making things slightly confusing, though, is the speech Harry gave regarding Megxit on January 19.
"What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you," Harry said. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am."
What does it all mean?!?!
Regardless of how committed Harry and Meghan still are, things are obviously different, so changes will need to be made.
Will Sophie be given their work? Princess Eugenie and Beatrice? William and Kate? Who knows?! Though, if we had to guess, we'd say Harry and Meghan's work will be divided amongst a number of people.
All the contenders are solid, but we must say, we'll miss seeing Harry and Meghan joking around with fans and interacting with well-wishers.
