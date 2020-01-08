Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice May Be Stepping Up to the Plate To Replace Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

A number of names have been thrown around as replacements, but according to Hello!, Eugenie and Beatrice are at the top of the list.

During an interview with Hello!, biographer Robert Lacey, who also serves as a historical consultant on The Crown on Netflix, said Prince Andrew's daughters "will now be brought forward -- if they're willing to be brought forward."

"If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie," Lacey said. "I'm sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It's what the family needs as it's another 15 years before Prince George's generation steps up. It's ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be."



How this all affects Harry and Meghan's relationship with the York sisters, though? Let's be honest: Eugenie and Beatrice have a pretty sweet deal, reaping the benefits of royal life without too much responsibility.