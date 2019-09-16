Jason Momoa's Bubble Bath Video Is All About Cheesy Romance

Leave it to Jason Momoa to give us exactly the thing we need to brighten up our days. On Wednesday, Jason shared a video of himself in a bubble bath on Instagram, and if anything could bring about world peace, it's gotta be this video. And hey, even if it doesn't ... at least we can watch this on repeat, especially because he has a romance novel in hand.
In the clip, Jason is soaking in a bubble bath while holding a romance novel.
The former Game of Thrones star is sitting in the bathtub, surrounded by bubbles, while reading what is very clearly a bodice ripper romance read -- although we suspect it's a fake one, given that it's titled Standing in Front of a Sunset. Even though the video appears to be a part of his Super Bowl ad with Rocket Mortgage, we're here for it.
This video is just the latest in a series of Jason getting comfy in his bathroom.
In another video he shared from the ad campaign earlier this week, Jason Momoa was also in the bath -- playing in all the bubbles, as we all do when the chance for a bubble bath arises.
Please note that he's tagging all of these videos with #MomoaBowl, which is totally something we'd watch.
There's also this earlier video of him wearing a bathrobe and introducing himself via a hairbrush microphone.
"Gonna be an epic week. Momoa like you ain’t never seen before coming super bowl Sunday," he wrote in the caption. Yeah, we'd say so. And if there was any way to get us to tune into the Super Bowl, this would do it for sure.
We love Jason so much!
We can't wait to see the full ad on Sunday.
Let's not pretend that the commercials aren't already the best part of the Super Bowl (sorry, football players who have worked hard to get to this point in their careers). But an ad like this, promising us plenty of goofy footage of one of our favorite celebrity dads?
Yup, we're in. Let the #MomoaBowl begin!
