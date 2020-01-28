Kate Middleton Cleverly Avoids a Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Boss

Splash News
Man, that Kate Middleton. The woman really can do it all. During a visit to an art workshop with kids at a London hospital Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge narrowly avoided an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while she was sauntering into the building.
And if you can believe it, Kate even managed to make the whole thing look graceful.
-
The split-second mishap occurred when Kate exited her car to enter Evelina London Children's Hospital.
As the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out of the car to walk toward a little girl who was waiting to greet her with flowers, a gust of wind attempted to lift up the duchess's skirt.
Nice try, wind. Not on Kate's watch.
Instinctively, the duchess smoothed down her tweed Dolce & Gabbana skirt before the breeze had a chance to give onlookers a show.
We're impressed.
-
In the past, it's been reported that Kate, along with the Queen and Camilla, have a beloved style hack for preventing their skirts from blowing up.
-
-
Thankfully, Kate's superhuman skills made it so an accidental flashing didn't overshadow the purpose of her visit.
During her visit to the hospital, Kate took part in a Playful Portraits workshop, where she helped kids and their families make sets and characters for their own pop-up theaters. She then visited Evelina's Beach Ward to meet with children who were participating in the workshop from their beds.
-
This week has proven to be a busy one for the duchess, with engagements nearly every day.
On Tuesday, she and Prince William attended a commemorative ceremony at Central Hall in Westminster on Holocaust Memorial Day, and on Wednesday, she visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery to speak with staff and parents about early childhood and health and nutrition.
Thankfully, the duchess has made it through the week thus far without a wardrobe malfunction, despite the weather's valiant efforts.
