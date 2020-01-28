Kate Middleton Cleverly Avoids a Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Boss

In the past, it's been reported that Kate, along with the Queen and Camilla, have a beloved style hack for preventing their skirts from blowing up.

In 2018, etiquette expert Myka Meier revealed to the Sun that the royals either have small weights sewn into the bottom of their gowns or wear undergarments with a lot of static so their skirts and dresses cling.

"Often they wear body suits and clothes that actually increase static so it's much hard[er] for something to fly up," Meier said. "So you have an undergarment that is almost like a body suit that is one tactic that is used."

She continued: "If you do not use weights or heavy weighted material, you make sure it will not fly up by wearing undergarments that keep the fabrics connect[ed] to your body."

Guess Kate left her weights at home this week.