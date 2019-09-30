Meghan Markle May Be 'Really Regretting' Giving Up Her Acting Career

According to Sally Bedell Smith, Meghan "really regrets" giving up her career as an actress to join the royal family.

Smith, who's written biographies of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, shared her thoughts in an interview last week.

"It is the 21st century, and she was highly unusual [compared to other royal wives] in having been a successful professional woman who was putting aside that whole part of her life [to marry Harry]," Smith told Vanity Fair. "It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to."

