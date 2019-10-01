Meghan Markle's Father Reveals He's 'Embarrassed' by Her

Finally, Thomas revealed that he plans on giving one interview a month to get in touch with his daughter.

‘I’ve spoken and sent letters to Doria [the mother of the Duchess of Sussex] to get to Meghan - and that hasn’t happened as well. So no, I’m at their mercy.’ Thomas Markle talks about his attempts to reach out to his daughter to try and repair their relationship. pic.twitter.com/ZroiHweMy1

"After this interview, if I don't hear from someone in 30 days then I will try again," Thomas said. "I don't want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to get back to me."



Thomas claims the reason for his interviews is to get in touch with his daughter -- whom he has "no other way" of contacting -- but! Thomas did make an interesting comment in his recent documentary.

In the documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, which aired in the UK, Thomas said: "At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after Daddy."