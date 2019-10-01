Meghan Markle's Father Reveals He's 'Embarrassed' by Her

Splash News
In what may wind up being dubbed the most ironic thing to happen in 2020, Thomas Markle recently said he was "embarrassed" by his daughter Meghan Markle. Since Prince Harry and Meghan disclosed their plans to step back from the royal family, Thomas has been cashing in by giving nonstop interviews. His most recent one, though, may be the most scathing of all.
-
On Monday, Thomas appeared on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain,' and he held nothing back.
"What they have decided to do is, to me, embarrassing," the duchess's father said. "I think when they got married, they married into royalty and they knew what they were getting themselves into. That's been Harry's life, Meghan's had a similar kind of life."
He then continued: "I think they have hurt the queen. I think they have hurt the royals and it just doesn't work to be going to another country to be serving England. It's never going to work."
-
And Thomas didn't stop there. He continued to talk about how disappointed he is in his daughter.
After saying he was "a little embarrassed" for Harry and Meghan, he added that he was "feeling a little sorry" for the Queen. Additionally, he's apparently "having trouble buying" into claims that the media coverage of his daughter has been racist, citing that the UK is "far more liberal" than the US.
"There's never been a problem in terms of race with Meghan at her school or any place, and I haven't noticed it in England at all," he said. "I don't think she's being bullied in any way, or any shape because of racism."
-
-
Finally, Thomas revealed that he plans on giving one interview a month to get in touch with his daughter.
"After this interview, if I don't hear from someone in 30 days then I will try again," Thomas said. "I don't want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to get back to me."
Thomas claims the reason for his interviews is to get in touch with his daughter -- whom he has "no other way" of contacting -- but! Thomas did make an interesting comment in his recent documentary.
In the documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, which aired in the UK, Thomas said: "At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after Daddy."
-
It's highly unlikely that Thomas' tactic is going to motivate Meghan to pick up the phone and call her dad.
On the flip side, though, when will the interviews finally stop? When people just aren't interested anymore?
It's really sad that this is what things have come to for Thomas. At the same time, though, few people aren't seeing through the auspice of giving interviews in order to pressure his daughter to contact him.
Clearly, it has a lot more to do with that.
Share this Story