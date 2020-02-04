16 Beauty Products Kate Middleton Likes That Are Actually Affordable

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images
For those who don't know, Kate Middleton, one of the most photographed women in the world -- whose lustrous hair, bright skin, and lovely makeup is admired by millions -- is also one of the most tight-lipped about what beauty products she uses ... and it's killing us, because we need to know these things more than we need to know about which ribbon she's cutting today in a corner of England we'll never visit.
We wanna look fabulous, too, especially by using her less expensive beauty picks.
Luckily, though, through hints and the indiscretion of makeup artists, hairstylists, and others who have worked with Kate -- as well as the occasional Kate-sanctioned revelation -- we have a good idea which beauty finds under $30 have worked so well for the duchess of Cambridge that she feels confident enough to undergo the glare of the cameras while using them.
In 2019, Kate had 150 official engagements, and with that kind of visibility, we'd be forgiven for assuming that the royal superstar would only use the most expensive beauty products and tools. After all, who would risk runny mascara or greasy foundation on a dress collar when they're talking to thousands of people while the cameras are clicking away?
But as we plebes know, we don't have to spend a ton to look like a million bucks, and we're far from being the only ones who know it. Plenty of stars, royal or otherwise, love some of the same products we pick up along with cold medicine and a six-pack of underwear at our nearest big-box store.
Kate, who was often spotted shopping in discount pharmacies before her wedding, and is still occasionally seen out and about in regular stores and enjoys a wide array of cheap products. (Some of them she even rocked on her wedding day, while wearing a dress that cost a bank-breaking $500,000.) We're talking nail polish, shampoo, eyeshadow, lipstick, hand cream -- the works. And if it's good enough for the most stylish resident of Kensington Palace, it's definitely worth a try on our end.
Here are 16 affordable beauty products that Kate Middleton apparently loves and uses.
Essie Allure Nail Polish1
Manicurist Marina Sandoval created Kate's wedding day nail look using Essie's ivory-hued Allure color, along with another color no longer available. "Catherine wanted something very natural looking and I felt these matched her skin colour beautifully," Sandoval told the Daily Mail. "She wanted something off-white and bridal, so these were absolutely perfect. She was very pleased with the result and told me that it looked beautiful and elegant."
We agree.
Essie Allure Nail Polish ($8, Amazon)
Kiehl's Creme with Silk Groom2
Lots of blow-out addicts swear by this styling cream, and Kate is no different. Hairstylist Amanda Cook Tyler, who styled Kate's hair during a European tour in 2018, posted a picture of all the products she'd packed for the trip. (She later deleted her Instagram account, because the post had been an indiscretion.) Among them was a tube of Kielh's.
Kiehl's Creme with Silk Groom ($18, Sephora)
Ellnet Satin Hairspray3
According to her post, Cook had also packed another styling classic to make sure one of the most photographed women in the world looked spit-spot during her tour of Sweden and Norway: L'Oreal's Ellnet Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray. Judging from pictures of her during the trip, the product lived up to its well-earned reputation of bouncy but secure hold.
L'Oreal's Ellnet Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray ($13, Target)
Conair Invisible Hairnet 3-Pack4
The secret to Kate's magnificent updos, which stay put no matter how many times she curtsies or bends over to talk to a royal fan, is the humble hair net. It keeps every twist, curl, and bun in place, and are so lightly woven that they are nearly imperceptible. Conair makes one that fits the bill and costs just a couple of bucks. Well played!
Conair Invisible Hairnet 3-Pack ($3, Target)
Richard Ward Cleanse and Condition Shampoo5
Surprise! The duchess uses two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Our guess is that this is what she reaches for when she's got nowhere to be and has no stylists on hand to pamper her famous locks. No, it's not Pert. It's a botanical, non-lathering cleanser from Richard Ward, her regular hairstylist.
RIchard Ward Cleanse and Condition ($13, Richard Ward)
Trilogy Rosehip Oil6
This isn't just some grease to throw on one's face. A patented combination of rosehip, tomato seed, and acai berry seed oils -- plus vitamins A and D provide lots of antioxidants and fatty acids. It's no wonder that Kate "loves the effect it has on her skin," a source told Us Weekly in 2015.
Trilogy Rosehip Oil ($24, Amazon)
Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Protector7
Some seriously eagle-eyed fans spotted Kate holding this product in her hands at Wimbledon in 2018, and we can't blame her. Not only are the shimmery colors in the line lovely, but it has shea butter and mango extract for extra moisturizing, and a lip plumper for a bit of a bee sting.
Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Protector ($26, Ulta)
Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow8
Kate famously did her own makeup for her wedding day, and she used two different shades, slate and ivory, as a base to craft a look that put the emphasis on her green eyes. It's a silky powder, which makes it easy to apply and blend in.
Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow ($25, Amazon)
Nivea Pure & Natural Day Cream9Kate has been known to pop out to do her own shopping sometimes, and a few years ago, she was spotted at Boots, a health and beauty retailer, in London. In her hand was this inexpensive moisturizer, which is made with ultra-rich argan oil.
Nivea Pure & Natural Day Cream ($20, Amazon)
Lancome Hypnose Mascara10
Lancome mascaras aren't exactly subtle; they're all about the drama. But Hypnose is made with a special formula that includes vitamin B5, which allows us to build volume one flick at a time, and a patented brush to keep lashes in their place while lengthening. No wonder it's reportedly Kate's go-to for creating her trademark dramatic eyes.
Lancome Hypnose Drama Mascara, No. 01 Excessive Black ($27, Amazon)
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner11
Being the bride in a royal wedding that was watched live by two billion people worldwide meant that Kate needed make up that looked great but also didn't require constant touch-ups. No wonder she went for this long-lasting gel eyeliner, which looked natural but stayed put.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner ($27, Sephora)
Bobbi Brown Lip Color12
Though we're pretty sure we've seen her rocking this gorgeous and subtle color several times for a minute, Kate most famously wore this on her wedding day. It's creamy and semi-matte, perfect for when we don't want our lips to outshine us.
Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Sandwash Pink ($37, Amazon)
Bobbi Brown Blush13
Kate Middleton was born with enviable cheekbones. (They're high without being too angular, and give her a perennially youthful look.) But even she goes for a little extra sculpting and a hit of color from this blush, which she also used on her wedding day.
Bobbi Brown Blush in Pale Pink ($29, Amazon)
Skinfix Hand Repair Cream14
One of the perks of being famous is getting gifts, and since by royal family rules Kate can accept anything under $150, this inexpensive but luxurious hand cream that she got from the head of the Canadian consulate after giving birth to Charlotte was definitely a keeper. It's rich and soothing with coconut oil, shea butter, chamomile, and other natural ingredients.
Skinfix Hand Repair Cream ($6, Walmart)
Kerastase Ban Satin Shampoo15
Kate's thick, shiny, and bouncy chestnut brown hair is famous and envied throughout the world, which begs the question: Just how does she get it to be that way? Rumor has it that one way is by using this unctuous shampoo, which is pH balanced and especially formulated for color treated hair.
Kerastase Bain Satin Shampoo ($19, Walmart)
Tangle Angel Hair Brush16
This irresistible brush is more than just a throwback to our childhood doll-playing sessions. It's actually a great detangler that Kate's hairstylist, Richard Ward, uses on the duchess to create her signature "Chelsea Blowout." We just want it on our dresser.
Tangle Angel Hair Brush ($15, Amazon)