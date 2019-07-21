Kate Middleton Shares Moving Portraits She Took in Remembrance of the Holocaust

Splash News
We've always known Kate Middleton was a talented photographer, but she's seriously blowing us away with her latest project. This week, Kensington Palace shared portraits the Duchess of Cambridge took in honor of the Holocaust, commemorating 75 years since it ended, and the photos the palace posted on its Instagram are absolutely breathtaking.
Kate took these portraits of Holocaust survivors and their grandchildren.
The photos are of the family of a woman named Yvonne Bernstein, who was a hidden child in France during the Holocaust, and of Steven, who was one of the 93 children (along with his brothers) who survived the Theresienstadt camp.
"I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven -- a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s," Kate said. "The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs.
It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven's memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation."
The portraits will be part of an exhibit opening later this year.
The exhibit will show 75 portraits of survivors and their families -- including the portraits taken by the duchess.
"The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution," said Kensington Palace's Instagram post.
Photography has long been a passion of Kate's, including photographing her own family.
We've seen Kate's photos of her children a lot, but this is something totally new for her -- and so meaningful, at the same time.
It really showcases her talent and the thought she puts into the photos she takes. We're truly impressed, and love that she's putting that talent to use for such an important project.
Way to go, Kate.
If this is the kind of skill she has up her sleeve, we can't wait to see what else she might do in the future with her photography talent.
If being a duchess ever doesn't pan out, she's definitely got a future with this talent. Kate is always impressing us, especially now.
