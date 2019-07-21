Kate Middleton Shares Moving Portraits She Took in Remembrance of the Holocaust

The photos are of the family of a woman named Yvonne Bernstein, who was a hidden child in France during the Holocaust, and of Steven, who was one of the 93 children (along with his brothers) who survived the Theresienstadt camp.

"I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven -- a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s," Kate said. "The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs.

It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven's memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation."

