Kate Middleton Shares Moving Portraits She Took in Remembrance of the Holocaust

We've always known Kate Middleton was a talented photographer, but she's seriously blowing us away with her latest project. This week, Kensington Palace shared portraits the Duchess of Cambridge took in honor of the Holocaust, commemorating 75 years since it ended, and the photos the palace posted on its Instagram are absolutely breathtaking. 

