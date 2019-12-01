Josiah & Lauren Duggar Share the Sweetest New Pic of Baby Bella

We can't believe that more than two months have already passed since Lauren and Josiah Duggar welcomed their first child, baby Bella Duggar, into the world, but now, we're getting a sweet update on this family of three. In an Instagram post, Lauren and Josiah shared a new photo of Bella, and we can't get over how precious she is -- and more than anything else, how cute this little family is all together. 

