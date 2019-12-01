Josiah & Lauren Duggar Share the Sweetest New Pic of Baby Bella

We can't believe that more than two months have already passed since Lauren and Josiah Duggar welcomed their first child, baby Bella Duggar, into the world, but now, we're getting a sweet update on this family of three. In an Instagram post, Lauren and Josiah shared a new photo of Bella, and we can't get over how precious she is -- and more than anything else, how cute this little family is all together.
On Sunday, Lauren and Josiah shared this photo on their joint Instagram account:
"My world," stated the simple caption.
We love this pic so much -- all three of them look so happy together, especially Bella, whose personality has really started to show recently.
They also shared THE cutest picture of Bella on their Instagram story.
Earlier this month, Josiah and Lauren celebrated Bella turning 2 months old.
"These days our little ray of sunshine is all smiles and her little coo’s just melts our hearts!" they wrote at the time.
Seems like those smiles haven't slowed down since -- and we can't believe how much she's changed since she was born in early November.
More photos, please.
We love this little lady's happy face, and we can't wait to see her continue to grow and become her own tiny person. And seeing her hang out with all of her cousins who were born the same year? Just the icing on the cake.
Keep these updates coming, Lauren and Josiah. We're never gonna say no to adorable baby pics!
