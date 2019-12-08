Miranda Lambert Can't Contain Her Joy in Special Anniversary Post to Her Husband

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
It's hard to believe that a year has passed since Miranda Lambert shocked fans by announcing she was married to Brendan McLoughlin, but it looks like this couple is stronger than ever. Miranda celebrated her first wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, and even though her relationship seemed to come out thin air, it appears she couldn't have made a better choice.
Miranda shared a photo from their wedding day, along with a sweet caption about her man.
"I'm so happy to walk through this life with you," she wrote. "Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you."
Aww -- that's too cute. And this picture is low key and gorgeous, just like their relationship has been for the past year.
She also shared a photo of the flowers Brendan gave her in honor of their special day.
Fans are loving how happy Miranda is.
And honestly, so are we! After her split from Blake Shelton, it seemed as if Miranda really struggled. But fortunately, she found that light at the end of the tunnel, and it looks like these days she's doing better than ever. We love to see it!
We can't wait to see what the year ahead has in store for them.
Miranda and Brendan's relationship may have come out of left field, but it's obvious that it was meant to be -- we know that much just from seeing her share all the fun they have on Instagram.
Happy anniversary, Miranda and Brendan!
