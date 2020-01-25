Channing Tatum Is Back With Jessie J & He Has a Message for Critics Comparing Her to Jenna

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Well, that was fast. Apparently, Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together -- and he's not holding back when it comes to defending his lady. In an impassioned statement online, Channing shut down the haters who claimed he looked better with ex Jenna Dewan than he does with Jessie ... and boy, we do not want to be on his bad side.
It all started when Channing posted this photo with Jessie ... only to show he has ZERO patience for haters.
Although Channing has since turned off the comments on this post, according to E! News, someone commented saying, "Jenna looks better with you," and boy -- Channing had the time.
The celeb dad wrote:
"Hey Alex I don't usually address [expletive] like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don't you seriously think about what you're doing? It's hurtful and I ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is... please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain't nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no one is more beautiful than anyone else. Beauty isn't measurable. It's in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s--t to start s--t with. I'm gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart."
Fans are already lining up to express their approval of Channing's comment, as well as his relationship with Jessie.
Rumors that Channing and Jessie were back together began earlier this month, and now, it's clear that they were true.
These two are living happily ever after, despite what anyone else might think.
Good for Channing for standing up for his lady, and for now, it's probably for the best that he decided to turn those Instagram comments off.
Looks like they might be an even more solid couple than they were before their breakup. Sometimes a little time away can help make what really matters very clear, and that seems to be exactly what happened for this couple.
