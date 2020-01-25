Channing Tatum Is Back With Jessie J & He Has a Message for Critics Comparing Her to Jenna

Rumors that Channing and Jessie were back together began earlier this month, and now, it's clear that they were true.

We first began to wonder if a reconciliation was on the way when Channing and Jessie were spotted at Restoration Hardware together earlier in January, and then, they attended all kinds of Grammys events together over the weekend.

All of that combined with Channing's Instagram post, and it's safe to say these two are a couple again -- and more publicly than ever before.