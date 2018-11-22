Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Being Erased From Royal Website?



Splash News

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. This is all moving too fast. Even though members of the royal family -- namely Queen Elizabeth -- are saddened by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the monarchy, they haven't seemed to waste any time scrubbing certain royal websites of any and all remnants of the formerly-royal couple.

We know both parties want a clean break, but we haven't even had a chance to process are emotions on Megxit yet.