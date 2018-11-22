Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Being Erased From Royal Website?

Splash News
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. This is all moving too fast. Even though members of the royal family -- namely Queen Elizabeth -- are saddened by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the monarchy, they haven't seemed to waste any time scrubbing certain royal websites of any and all remnants of the formerly-royal couple.
We know both parties want a clean break, but we haven't even had a chance to process are emotions on Megxit yet.
-
Thanks to a few eagle-eyed royal watchers, it's been brought to our attention that Harry and Meghan's wedding souvenirs are no longer available on the royal website.
According to Hello! and Mail Online, a few days ago, fans were still able to purchase wedding souvenirs on the Royal Collection Trust website. Among the items that were available were a commemorative royal wedding mug, along with a pillbox.
But now ... there's nary a piece of Sussex swag in sight on the website.
-
When questioned, the palace was evasive and totally tried to play it cool.
A spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust told Insider: "Many of Royal Collection Trust's china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time. The china range to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out." The spokesperson wouldn't comment on whether any Sussex items would be back in stock.
But something's just not adding up here ...
-
-
See, items from Princess Eugenie's wedding are still listed on the royal website.
And they're reportedly sold out.
Currently, a china mug commemorating Princess Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank is still visible on the site.
"To celebrate the marriage of HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank on 12th October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace has commissioned this official range of commemorative English fine bone china," the copy next to a photo of the mug reads. "The exclusive design shows a monogram surmounted by the coronet of Princess Eugenie, alongside their conjoined monogram. The garlands of ivy are woven with traditional English wild bluebells, forget-me-nots and the white rose of York."
And in big bold letters above the item? SOLD OUT.
Mmm-hmm ...
-
Back in June, Harry and Meghan trademarked Sussex Royal, after severing ties with Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal foundation.
So, perhaps the missing items from the royal website was a request made by them, and not the royal family trying to erase all traces of them?
However! According to Insider, Prince Harry and Markle have a required "period of opposition," which will allow anyone can make a formal complaint to the Intellectual Property Office about conflict of interest. So far, the only person who's issued a complaint is an Australian doctor, but his reasons aren't known.
There's bound to be gossip about the relationship between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family now that the Sussexes have abdicated their titles. But let's hope things don't get too ugly. It would be a damn shame if Harry and Meghan's desire for a quieter life resulted in an all-out family war.
