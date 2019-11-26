Prince William Gets a Fancy New Role After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Down

Splash News
The royal family may have more similarities to commoners than we thought. Just as when employees in an office setting get saddled with more work when someone unexpectedly quits, Prince William has been given a new role in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bow out from the monarchy. Over the weekend, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth appointed Prince William Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year, which as you may or may not know, is no small role.
Kensington Palace made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.
To be clear, the position isn't permanent. In fact, each year the monarch appoints someone new to take on the role. In the past, all of the queen's children -- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward -- have had appointments to the role, with Princess Anne taking it on twice.
Would Harry have done the honors this year had Megixt not happened? We'll never know.
Here's what Wills will have to do in the role:
In addition to attending the General Assembly on the queen's behalf, the Duke of Cambridge will make the opening and closing speeches at the event, bringing a detailed report back to his grandmother.
The General Assembly, which has been described as "the supreme court of the Church of Scotland" meets each year to make laws and set agendas. According to the royal family's website: "Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the sixteenth century."
The General Assembly will take place in May of this year, and yes, Kate will probably make the trip to Scotland with William.
According to Hello, Kate, who is known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, "is likely to join him at least part of the week." While the royal couple are there, they'll stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is the queen's official residence in Scotland.
So far, no word if Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will join in on the fun.
Of course, there's no way of knowing if Prince Harry would have gotten the job if he didn't abdicate his title.
But it is safe to say the Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family will have fuller plates in the upcoming months, thanks to both Megxit and the Prince Andrew scandal.
We'll never know what goes on behind closed doors, but on the outside, it certainly seems like William's appointment is being met with a positive response.
"We are honoured that her Majesty has appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner," Reverend Dr George Whyte, the Principal Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming His Royal Highness to the General Assembly."
Us too, Dr. Whyte. Us too.
