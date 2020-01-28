15 Times Kim Kardashian's Kids Showed Us They're BFFs Already

They say that blood is thicker than water -- but how true is that? For the Kardashian-West family, it's everything. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to have their hands full now that they have four kids -- and we're not even sure if they're going to stop there! With two boys and two girls, this is one full-time job that requires a lot of love. But how much do these kids love each other? The answer is obvious: A whole lot!
While the lives of celebrities aren't something we'll ever know from the inside-out, according to Kim's Instagram posts, their kids are pretty close.
Since North West used to be pretty jealous of Saint West, we were hoping these two would eventually grow to be close -- and it looks like Chicago West and the arrival of little baby Psalm has definitely helped with that! North and Saint are great older siblings to their little sister and brother. North even puts together matching outfits for her and Chi! Meanwhile, Saint loves begging Kim to take pictures of him and his new little brother.
It's obvious that as these kids get older, they're going to be inseparable -- everything we'd expect out of a family that's already so close! We're still thinking about that adorable video where Chicago styled North's hair, or that Instagram photoset where North and Saint make faces at each other with baby Psalm. Despite their young ages, their personalities are already so strong -- that's why we can't help pointing out their adorable dynamics!
Sibling Rivalry1
This mini photoshoot of North and Saint seemed pretty typical -- until a wild Saint appeared! This whole set tells a story! Between North, Saint, and little Psalm, there's a ton of personality sitting on one big couch!
Bottle Buds2
North and Psalm couldn't be any sweeter! We know that North (according to Kim) used to be pretty jealous of Saint, but it looks like these two get along swimmingly. North is such a good big sister to her baby brother!
Bunny Besties3
Chicago and North are already close as can be! The bunny ears basically take the cake on cuteness, but how sweet is it that North just felt like dressing them up!? Who else remembers playing dress up with their sister?
Best Bros4
We loved how cuddly Saint was when Chicago was a baby -- it seems like the sweetness doesn't stop there! Saint just has a naturally loving demeanor toward his family, and it shows! Chi is so lucky to have him!
Nap Time5
Everybody loves baby Psalm! Who else would keep Psalm company during nap time? Chicago is the perfect candidate -- she's the second youngest, so she understands him the best! These two are BFF bound for sure.
Cozy Pose6
Saint isn't just a great big brother -- he's also loves to pose for photos! It just goes to show how much he cares about his family. Kim and Kanye must be so happy that they have someone there to capture every moment with Psalm!
Couch Potatoes7
The older North gets, the better a sister she becomes! Plus, we're not over how big Psalm has gotten already. We know that when he finally gets speaking, he and North will have a lot to talk about as West BFFs!
Insta-King8
Saint seems to love pictures! He's really trying to build up that Instagram cred -- he and Psalm are definitely primed to be Insta-famous when they're older (if they so choose!) These two are all-star best friends.
Big Brother9
We all know how much Saint loves Chicago -- they were practically best friends since day one! It seems like Saint is pretty much just the best big brother anyone could have. Between him and Chicago, their kind energy is unmatched!
Wild Wests10
Yippee kan-ye, girls! We've got two new cowgirl BFFs who are taking the West coast by storm. North and Chicago really seem like they love wearing matching outfits. Good on Kim for encouraging their bonding!
All Smiles11
Look at how happy Saint is with Chicago! In case anyone needed any more proof that these two are as close as can be, this is pretty much it. Even when she couldn't speak, Saint was already there to be her friend.
Piggyback12
Both Chicago and Saint are too cute to describe in this pic. Mommy shamers who didn't read Kim's description were quick to point out "safety issues," but she had them both -- and Saint would never let anything bad happen to Chi!
Big Hugs13
Everybody needs somebody to lean on. Considering how babies are constantly taking in the world, it can be overwhelming. Luckily for Chicago, Saint has always been there to comfort and support her. So sweet!
Professional Stylist14
This is a level of trust that only sisters know! Look at how careful Chicago is being with North's gorgeous curls! We're waiting for the day they'll be braiding each other's hair -- hopefully Kim will be there to record it!
Sweet Kiss15
Blood is thicker than water, folks. There's no bond like a Kardashian-West bond. We hope that as they get older, Saint and Chicago stay just as close as they are now -- heck, we hope all four of them can be this close forever!