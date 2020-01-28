15 Times Kim Kardashian's Kids Showed Us They're BFFs Already



kimkardashian/Instagram They say that blood is thicker than water -- but how true is that? For the Kardashian-West family, it's everything. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to have their hands full now that they have four kids -- and we're not even sure if they're going to stop there! With two boys and two girls, this is one full-time job that requires a lot of love. But how much do these kids love each other? The answer is obvious: A whole lot! While the lives of celebrities aren't something we'll ever know from the inside-out, according to Kim's Instagram posts, their kids are pretty close.

Since North West used to be pretty jealous of Saint West, we were hoping these two would eventually grow to be close -- and it looks like Chicago West and the arrival of little baby Psalm has definitely helped with that! North and Saint are great older siblings to their little sister and brother. North even puts together matching outfits for her and Chi! Meanwhile, Saint loves begging Kim to take pictures of him and his new little brother.

It's obvious that as these kids get older, they're going to be inseparable -- everything we'd expect out of a family that's already so close! We're still thinking about that adorable video where Chicago styled North's hair, or that Instagram photoset where North and Saint make faces at each other with baby Psalm. Despite their young ages, their personalities are already so strong -- that's why we can't help pointing out their adorable dynamics!