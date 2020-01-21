Jinger Duggar Shows Off Her Legs in New Instagram Photo



jingervuolo/Instagram

We've known for a long time that Jinger Duggar is the rebel of the family, and she just keeps on proving how much her family's dress code does not apply as an adult. This week, the Counting On star shared new photos from her birthday party, and this lady is showing off her legs in her pretty dress.

Not that we blame her -- if we had those legs, we'd show 'em off too!