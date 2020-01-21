Jinger Duggar Shows Off Her Legs in New Instagram Photo

We've known for a long time that Jinger Duggar is the rebel of the family, and she just keeps on proving how much her family's dress code does not apply as an adult. This week, the Counting On star shared new photos from her birthday party, and this lady is showing off her legs in her pretty dress.
Not that we blame her -- if we had those legs, we'd show 'em off too!
Jinger shared the new pics from the party this week.
As if he couldn't possibly be any sweeter than he is already, Jinger's hubby, Jeremy Vuolo, threw her a surprise party, which she's just now sharing with the rest of us. So sweet!
"Exactly one month ago, Jeremy threw me a surprise birthday party, surrounded by some of my closest friends," she wrote. "It completely wowed me, brought me to tears, and was humbling to stop and see just how many precious individuals the Lord has placed in my life."
Love it -- and love that dress, and love the fact that she no longer feels like she needs to hide her knees anymore.
Jeremy shared some pics, too, and wow -- they both looked great.
"I planned, with the help of amazing friends, a surprise birthday party for Jinger last month!" he shared. "I wanted her to know how deeply she’s loved and what an incredible woman she is. It was a special night of celebrating Jinger."
And he even wore a bow tie for the occasion. Best husband ever or best husband ever?
Fans are loving these photos ... and that dress.
Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity will forever be the cutest family.
We love following along with them (and getting fashion inspiration from Jinger, obvs).
We're glad that Jinger had such a wonderful birthday. If anyone needs us, we'll be here, waiting on those outfit details. We need to know where to get our hands on that dress!
