Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Time in Canada Might Be Even Longer Than We Thought

After the media hoopla that's been going on over the past few weeks, can we really blame Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they never want to go back to the UK? And at this point, it seems like Harry's avoiding his home country at all costs. Apparently, Meghan and Harry's visit to Canada could be an extended one ... and we might not see them back in Europe for a long, long time.
Reportedly, Meghan and Harry -- especially Meghan -- meant it when they said they'd be spending a lot of time in Canada.
Sean also suspects that Queen Elizabeth could be upset with Meghan ... despite her public statement.
Ultimately, Sean predicts that Harry will eventually change his mind about leaving his senior royal position.
Guess we'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.
Meghan and Harry seem happy with their decision, even if it did rock the royal boat a little (OK, a lot) by making such a radical choice.
And honestly, they both deserve to be happy -- in Canada, the UK, or wherever they happen to be.
