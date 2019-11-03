John David & Abbie Duggar Open Up About the Meaning of Their Daughter's Name

Now that John David and Abbie Duggar have had a little bit to settle in with their new daughter, Grace Annette Duggar, they're opening up about their baby girl. In a new video for TLC, John and Abbie shared the meaning behind the baby name they chose for their firstborn, and it's actually pretty sweet -- and partly a tribute to John's mom, Michelle Duggar.
In a video for TLCMe, they shared the meaning behind Grace's first and middle name.
In the weeks since Grace was born, John and Abbie have shared a couple of photos from their little family of three.
Of course, Grace's newborn photos are way too cute -- she looks like the perfect mix of both of her parents, and we can't believe how tiny she is!
It doesn't seem like that long ago that John was still single and looking for his Mrs., so it's totally blowing our minds that he and Abbie are now parents. Whoa!
Grace's hospital pics were equally as cute.
It appears these brand-new parents were totally over the moon to welcome their little one into the world, and because we know Abbie had a tough pregnancy -- which even included hospitalization -- we're hoping that she's finally getting some relief now that Grace is out.
We can't wait to see and hear more about Grace.
It's obvious that this little lady is already so loved -- not just by her mom and dad, but by her whole, giant family. And she has so many girl cousins her own age to grow up with and become besties with in the future.
Grace has it made, and John and Abbie have one beautiful baby girl on their hands. Congrats to them!
