John David & Abbie Duggar Open Up About the Meaning of Their Daughter's Name

Abbie Duggar, John David Duggar
Now that John David and Abbie Duggar have had a little bit to settle in with their new daughter, Grace Annette Duggar, they're opening up about their baby girl. In a new video for TLC, John and Abbie shared the meaning behind the baby name they chose for their firstborn, and it's actually pretty sweet -- and partly a tribute to John's mom, Michelle Duggar.

