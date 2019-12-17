Jessica Simpson Reveals Why Her Marriage to Nick Lachey Didn't Work

This is such a bummer to hear because we used to adore watching Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, but it makes sense that it would add pressure on a young couple's relationship, especially right after tying the knot.

"We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic-ed and always on," Jessica writes, according to People. "We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren't great at it anymore. We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves. I couldn't lie to our fans and I couldn't give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple."

