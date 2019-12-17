Jessica Simpson Reveals Why Her Marriage to Nick Lachey Didn't Work

Splash News
Thinking back to a time when Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were still a thing feels like so long ago. And being that it's been almost 15 years since their divorce, it really was a long time ago. But now, Jessica is opening up about her split from Nick in her memoir, Open Book, and she's not holding back when it comes to why their marriage ultimately just didn't work out.
-
In a new excerpt from her book, Jessica revealed that reality TV played a part in the end of her marriage.
-
Despite the way their relationship ended, Jessica seems to have no harsh feelings towards Nick.
-
-
Many fans have nothing but positive things to say about the former couple.
Like these commenters pointed out, Nick and Jessica were fun to watch when they were on TV together. We never doubted that their relationship was the real deal.
But people grow up and grow apart, and it's good that they recognized their need to move on. We love the respect that Jess has for him, even though they haven't been in each other's lives for many years.
-
We can't wait to read the rest of Jessica's book.
Between these excerpts about Nick to Jessica opening up about her abuse in an excerpt that was released earlier this week, it seems like she's really sharing everything with fans in Open Book, which will be released on February 4.
Her relationship with Nick ended a long time ago, and it appears Jessica's very happy now in her marriage to Eric Johnson (and their three adorable kids don't hurt, either). That's what we love to see!
Share this Story