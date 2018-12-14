Mama June Breaks Silence to Make Public Plea to Kids in Rare Post

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
It's been a minute since we've heard from Mama June herself, despite the whirlwind that has been her life for the past year. But now, she's reaching out -- and breaking her seven-month social media silence in the process. On Thursday, June took to Instagram to send out a plea to her kids, who she's currently estranged from, and despite everything that's happened, we really feel for her.
-
June shared a new selfie, and although she's smiling in the photo, her caption tells another story.
June took the opportunity to admit that she's struggling -- and that she misses and loves her kids.
She wrote:
Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much.
This is the first time June's spoken out in months, so we have to assume something may be going on behind the scenes that we're not aware of.
-
June has been estranged from her daughters for nearly a year.
-
-
Now that June is back on Instagram, fans are rooting for her.
There have been so many comments showing support on June's post, and we know that fans would be so happy to see her get healthy -- we would, too! Maybe seeing that she has people cheering her on will help encourage her to do the right thing.
After all, last we heard, June and Geno were getting fined for trashing hotel rooms, so hopefully, the only way June can go now is up.
-
We certainly hope June posts on Instagram again.
She has to have a lot of worry about when it comes to the future, between still not having a permanent place to live, her broken relationship with her daughters, and her legal trouble continuing well into 2020. We'd love to find out how she's doing, and hopefully, watch her put her life back together in the process.
June can do this!
Share this Story