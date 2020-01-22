Kate Middleton Slays in Stunning Leopard Skirt

Although parts of the world are likely enraged that Meghan Markle went for a walk or did yoga or ate Grape Nuts for breakfast, we're consciously focusing on the Duchess of Cambridge right now -- mainly the edgy (for her) skirt she wore to her latest royal outings. 

Is it just us, or has Kate Middleton gotten more stylish since Megxit?

  • Initially catching people's eyes -- and rightfully so -- was the long camel coat the duchess used to shroud herself for the nip in the Surrey air. 

    Of course, Kate's coat was compared to Meghan Markle's beloved camel coat, which she's been rocking since day one of becoming a royal. Was Kate inspired? We think so. Who isn't inspired by Meghan's style?

  • But it wasn't Kate's coat that captured our hearts so much as what was underneath: a leopard skirt. 

    Talk about chic! 

    The duchess looks incredible in leopard, and somehow, she's managed to incorporate this new-to-her pattern into her wardrobe, while still looking like herself -- classic and sophisticated.

  • Was Wednesday's outing the first time Kate wore an animal print? 'Twas not. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    But let's not kid ourselves here. Kate's most recent animal print look is a little more trendy than anything she wore in the past. 

    Maybe she got a few tips from Jessica Mulroney?

  • We'd all be hard-pressed to find anyone currently walking the earth who can rock a long skirt like Kate Middleton. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    Solid, striped, plaid, animal print -- it all works for the duchess. 

    And whether she's starting a new style chapter in her life or just felt like something fun, we must say: We love Kate in leopard. 

    Duchess, you never get it wrong when it comes to style, even when you go out of the box -- and that, m'lady, is no easy feat. 

