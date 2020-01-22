Kate Middleton Slays in Stunning Leopard Skirt

Splash News
Although parts of the world are likely enraged that Meghan Markle went for a walk or did yoga or ate Grape Nuts for breakfast, we're consciously focusing on the Duchess of Cambridge right now -- mainly the edgy (for her) skirt she wore to her latest royal outings.
Is it just us, or has Kate Middleton gotten more stylish since Megxit?
-
Initially catching people's eyes -- and rightfully so -- was the long camel coat the duchess used to shroud herself for the nip in the Surrey air.
Of course, Kate's coat was compared to Meghan Markle's beloved camel coat, which she's been rocking since day one of becoming a royal. Was Kate inspired? We think so. Who isn't inspired by Meghan's style?
-
But it wasn't Kate's coat that captured our hearts so much as what was underneath: a leopard skirt.
Talk about chic!
The duchess looks incredible in leopard, and somehow, she's managed to incorporate this new-to-her pattern into her wardrobe, while still looking like herself -- classic and sophisticated.
-
-
Was Wednesday's outing the first time Kate wore an animal print? 'Twas not.
-
We'd all be hard-pressed to find anyone currently walking the earth who can rock a long skirt like Kate Middleton.
