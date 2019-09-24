Meghan Markle Reportedly Irked Palace Advisors With Her Latest Instagram Post

Splash News
On Wednesday, a photo of Meghan Markle was posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram page. In the seemingly innocuous pic, a focused Meghan interacted with people from Mayhew, an animal charity organization she's supported since last year. However! On the very same day, a photo of Kate Middleton was posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram page, and now, so say the papers, palace members are none too pleased with what some feel is duchess-on-duchess competition.
The caption of the photo of Meg explained that the duchess "popped in" to get an update earlier this month.
Overall, the post was pretty benign, simply talking about the importance of the animal-human connection, along with two casual photos of Meghan.
But the timing of the post evidently irked a few people -- including palace advisors.
See, not long before Meghan's post went up, photos of Kate Middleton visiting a children's center were posted to the Cambridge's account.
In the photos, Kate was seen interacting with kids at a baby sensory class at the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff. Then, an hour later, photos of Kate visiting with rehabilitated prisoners at the HM Prison Send were posted.
Shortly after Kate's posts went up, Meghan's went up, prompting -- need we even tell you? -- a flurry of rude comments on the Sussex Instagram page.
"You just can't help yourself can you Meghan? The Duchess of Cambridge is on the front page of UK newspapers and you have to release a photo from 2 weeks ago," one commenter wrote, while another said: "Two week old photos and you post on the day Catherine is launching an initiative? Very very insecure and sad."
We know. Ridiculous.
However, plebeians weren't the only folk who seemed to be annoyed with the timing of things.
According to Page Six, "courtiers at Buckingham Palace [were] dismayed" by the Duchess of Sussex's post.
"This is the latest clash of campaigns by the Sussexes and other members of the royal family," the Times of London reported.
Maybe if parties from both sides were talking to each other, their social media accounts wouldn't appear to look so out of sync.
Also, who cares if both women posted on the same day? Is this middle school?
Make no mistake about it: Certain people have it out for the Sussexes, particularly Meghan.
At this point, no matter what she does and when she does it, it's going to get certain people fired up to the point of writing nasty things about her on Instagram.
As for the palace? Perhaps they need to find a middle person who's able to diplomatically communicate between both camps without having an allegiance to anyone in particular.
Just a suggestion.
