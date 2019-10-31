Meghan Markle's Dad Accuses Her & Prince Harry of 'Cheapening' the Royal Family

Thomas also seemed to be insulted that his daughter is throwing away what he's under the impression to be every young girl's goal in life.

"Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away ... it looks like she's tossing that away for money," he said. "Apparently three million dollars and a 26-bedroom home isn't enough for them. It's kind of embarrassing to me."



He then added added: "I miss Meghan. I miss who she was, I don't know who she is now. That's the problem."

We don't have our PhDs in psychology, but we get the feeling that that's not "the problem."