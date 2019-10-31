Meghan Markle's Dad Accuses Her & Prince Harry of 'Cheapening' the Royal Family

Splash News
In news that should come as a surprise to exactly no one, Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's father, recently gave an interview where he -- yet again -- talked crap about his daughter. Nearly two years after staging paparazzi photos of himself and bailing on his Harry and Meghan's wedding at the last minute, Thomas took part in a documentary that, naturally, shamed Meghan once again.
Thomas's most scathing comments in the documentary 'Thomas Markle: My Story' (yes, really) are about how Meghan and Harry are cheapening the royal family.
"This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever," Thomas said. "They're destroying it. They're keeping it... they're making it shabby. They're turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now. It's something that's ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this."
Clearly, Meghan's dad doesn't see the irony in giving an unauthorized, tell-all type interview (for money!) about how Meghan and Harry are turning the royal family into "Walmart with a crown."
Thomas also seemed to be insulted that his daughter is throwing away what he's under the impression to be every young girl's goal in life.
"Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away ... it looks like she's tossing that away for money," he said. "Apparently three million dollars and a 26-bedroom home isn't enough for them. It's kind of embarrassing to me."
He then added added: "I miss Meghan. I miss who she was, I don't know who she is now. That's the problem."
We don't have our PhDs in psychology, but we get the feeling that that's not "the problem."
In addition to his Walmart comments and his bit about little girls wanting to be princesses, Thomas said Harry and Meghan "owe him."
Yes, really.
“I don't care. At this point, they owe me. The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me,” he said. “What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after daddy.”
And on a cheery note, he added: "I don't think at this point [Harry and Meghan] are thrilled to see me or want to talk to me. The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground."
Any time anything note-worthy happens with Harry and Meghan (their marriage, the birth of Archie, their abdication), Thomas comes out of the woodwork to talk crap.
At this point, it's gotten old and hopefully no one is paying too much mind to all the negative things he has to say about his daughter -- especially Harry and Meghan.
With a son to raise and a new life to build, they've got enough on their plate.
