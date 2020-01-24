20 Times Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Teeny-Tiny Waist

There's a lot of focus on "the perfect body" these days. Some people won't even think of going for a dip in the ocean unless they've got a good "beach bod." But what is a "good" bod, anyway? Is there really any truth to the Kardashian body being "perfect?" Of course not -- because there's no such thing as a perfect body. There are, however, unique bodies -- and all of them are something to marvel at. Kylie Jenner may not be defying the image of what a stereotypically attractive body is, but she is unique. That waist is crazy small. Especially when we factor in the booty-to-body ratio? It's pretty impressive that she can maintain that!
Some people have called the Kardashian-Jenner family out on their use of waist trainers and corsets, but Kylie tends to show off her tummy without any of the bells and whistles. Whether she's casually showing us her new crop tops or sunbathing at the beach, she makes sure that her Instagram followers know that she isn't faking her stomach. We gotta keep in mind, though, that the reason she, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian are able to get such an outrageously little waist is because they have access to a whole bunch of things the rest of us commoners don't. Expensive diet foods, personal trainers, and good health care are all things that factor into Kylie's shape. The rest of us working class gals can't even find the right time to go to the gym!
We're not gonna sit here and envy her, though. We're gonna take notes on her positive body image. Remember -- selfies are healthy!
-
For the Camera1
We know we're here to talk about Kylie's unbelievably small waist, but we're also in awe of how toned she is! Remember, gang -- anything is possible (with a billion dollars for access to a good diet and professional trainer).
-
Barbie Girl2
Everyone knows that a Barbie doll isn't really anatomically correct. The waist is so tiny that the weight of her boobs would pretty much break her spine. But Kylie does a great job of replicating the look (without breaking her back).
-
-
Pretty Pattern3
That skirt is definitely something else! The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their bodacious booties, but our eyes are immediately drawn to her middle. As a wise man once said: "Little in the middle but she got much back."
-
Red Riot4
Kylie is honestly our hero for being able to model any style of crop top. Why aren't red hot pants readily available to the public? This Jenner gal looks simply phenomenal in them -- and it accentuates that waist of hers!
-
-
Beach Babe5
All bodies are beach bodies, so there's no point in trying to look like anyone else. We just can't help but admire Kylie's beach pics! Fun fact: this was taken in November. Nothing beats that sunny California weather!
-
The Little Jenner6
With looks like that, who wouldn't want to be part of her world? Kylie is her own Disney princess -- and we're totally here for it. Halloween is the best time to either get glam or show some skin. Kylie's got the best of both!
-
-
Pool Party7
Every day is a party with little Stormi! We can't help but look back on these pics and smile. We still can't believe how teensy Kylie's waist is after her pregnancy! Not that it matters -- we're just glad she and Stormi are having a great life together.
-
Twinning8
We've got twin beauties! Nothing is prettier than friendship. Kylie and her BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou, do a killer job of dressing to complement each other. Matching hats, matching clothes, and matching bodies!
-
-
Relatable Feeling9
It's no secret that Kylie has a knack for fashion and makeup, but maybe it's just because she looks good in everything -- and she clearly knows it. She can't even keep her hands off herself! (Seriously -- why the titty grab?)
-
Sandy Sass10
Big hats, big vibes. No one can keep Kylie Jenner away from the beach! Especially if there's a photo shoot that needs a model. We're loving these gold tones, but we're also digging the toned look of her waist!
-
-
Cha Cha11
There we go again with the matching outfits! Kylie and Anastasia know how to serve a look. No random dudes are gonna successfully cha cha slide into either of their DMs. They get to live however they please!
-
Orange Opulence12
We're "escaping the ordinary" by getting some serious fashion inspo from Kylie, here! Orange is a hard color to rock, but with a waist like hers, there's no telling what kind of outfits she can model in style. She sets the bar!
-
-
Selfie Time13
Nothing beats a classic bathroom selfie. It's definitely an unspoken trend -- what's the deal, anyway? Maybe it's the universal lighting. Kylie definitely seems to be making good use of this for her Insta-waist shot!
-
Cropped Top14
Pink is a Kylie color, for sure! She couldn't be the glamour queen without it. Plus, who doesn't love crop tops? It's the easiest way to flex body positivity on people. Self love is the only way to go, and Kylie knows this!
-
-
Camo Collection15
We know that Kylie's just modeling her camo collection here, but we can't help but feel like she's showing off, too. If we looked that good in camo, we suppose we'd have a few bragging rights, too. Good for her!
-
Flash Photo16
Leaving the flash on usually makes a pic ... well, worse. However, Kylie uses this to her advantage -- it looks like she's posing right next to a star! Since she's a star herself, it only makes sense. One might say she's got a celestial body!
-
-
Hot & Pink17
Why does anyone think they have to choose between being hot and being pink? These hot pink pants prove the haters wrong! Yet another crop top combo that shows off Kylie's perfect waist. This is an inspirational #look!
-
Astroworld18
Kylie's waist is simply out of this world! It sucks that she and Travis aren't together anymore, but we wish them both the best. For now, we can look back on these Travis-inspired fashion statements that leave us speechless!
-
-
Sweet Ride19
There's only one thing that's more unbelievable than Kylie's multimillion dollar car collection -- and that's her multimillion dollar waist. Watch out, world -- Kylie's hitting the pavement with looks that could make anyone jealous!
-
Recognize This20
This goes down in history as one of our favorites. Kylie's not advertising anything -- just genuinely trying to have a good time with her friends (while rocking that waist!) That middle is something we've been recognizing!