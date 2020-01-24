20 Times Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Teeny-Tiny Waist



kyliejenner/Instagram There's a lot of focus on "the perfect body" these days. Some people won't even think of going for a dip in the ocean unless they've got a good "beach bod." But what is a "good" bod, anyway? Is there really any truth to the Kardashian body being "perfect?" Of course not -- because there's no such thing as a perfect body. There are, however, unique bodies -- and all of them are something to marvel at. Kylie Jenner may not be defying the image of what a stereotypically attractive body is, but she is unique. That waist is crazy small. Especially when we factor in the booty-to-body ratio? It's pretty impressive that she can maintain that!

Some people have called the Kardashian-Jenner family out on their use of waist trainers and corsets, but Kylie tends to show off her tummy without any of the bells and whistles. Whether she's casually showing us her new crop tops or sunbathing at the beach, she makes sure that her Instagram followers know that she isn't faking her stomach. We gotta keep in mind, though, that the reason she, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian are able to get such an outrageously little waist is because they have access to a whole bunch of things the rest of us commoners don't. Expensive diet foods, personal trainers, and good health care are all things that factor into Kylie's shape. The rest of us working class gals can't even find the right time to go to the gym!

We're not gonna sit here and envy her, though. We're gonna take notes on her positive body image. Remember -- selfies are healthy!