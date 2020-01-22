Kate Middleton Takes a Little Style Inspiration From Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Where Kate Middleton is more adventurous with her fashion choices, Meghan Markle likes to keep things a bit more neutral, and now, it looks like Kate might be taking a page out of her sister-in-law's book. While at an event this week, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a camel coat that looks like it could have come straight out of the Duchess of Sussex's closet, and we gotta admit it -- it's working for her!
-
Here's Kate in *the coat*, for all who may be wondering:
-
And then, here's Meghan, wearing a similar coat earlier this month:
-
-
Meanwhile, Meghan herself is off living the good life in Canada.
As she absolutely should! Since she and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down from their positions as senior royals, their world seems to have become mass chaos. Can we really blame her for needing a bit of a getaway?
Plus, she looks so happy hiking with Archie, and we love to see it.
-
Hopefully, this coat will be one of those items in Kate's wardrobe that makes a reappearance.
This kind of color is super versatile and goes with everything -- and it's timeless. Definitely worth making it an investment piece.
In fact, we might have a little shopping to do ourselves. Way to go, Kate.
