Kate Middleton Takes a Little Style Inspiration From Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Where Kate Middleton is more adventurous with her fashion choices, Meghan Markle likes to keep things a bit more neutral, and now, it looks like Kate might be taking a page out of her sister-in-law's book. While at an event this week, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a camel coat that looks like it could have come straight out of the Duchess of Sussex's closet, and we gotta admit it -- it's working for her! 

