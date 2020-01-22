John David & Abbie Duggar Share Baby Grace's Newborn Photos

johnandabbie/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

John David Duggar, Abbie Duggar
johnandabbie/Instagram

It's been more than a week since John David and Abbie Duggar welcomed their first child, Grace Annette Duggar, into the world, and the Counting On stars have been pretty quiet on social media ever since, soaking it all in. But now, John and Abbie are sharing Grace's newborn photos, and OMG -- they're just as adorable as we'd imagine.

Seriously, this is one cute kid. 

  • The photos offered up a closer look at Grace's face, and she's too sweet.

    Grace Duggar
    Erica Kirby Photography/TLC

    She's so tiny and perfect -- and so well accessorized with that little bow. And we can definitely see where she has both her mom and dad's features. 

    The photos were originally shared on TLC's website, and honestly, we can't get enough of the whole shoot. 

  • Here's Grace with her mom and dad:

    John David Duggar, Abbie Duggar, Grace Duggar
    Erica Kirby Photography

    This family of three is too cute, and they all look so happy. Safe to say Abbie's probably enjoying mom life a bit better than pregnant life -- she was open about suffering from HG, so we hope she's feeling a lot better now that Grace has been born. 

  • TLC's Instagram also shared a pic of four of the newest babies in the Duggar bunch.

    Although Jessa gave birth to Ivy over the summer, the other babies are all still pretty new, especially Lauren and Kendra's kiddos. It's going to be so fun watching them all grow up together, since they're all around the same age.

    We are wondering why Anna wasn't included, though -- she did have a baby girl, too, back in November. Interesting, but maybe she was busy that day! 

  • We can't wait to see more of baby Grace. 

    Grace Duggar
    Erica Kirby Photography/TLC

    So far, she seems like a little angel. We know John and Abbie have to be loving every minute with her! 

    We're sure she'll make her Counting On debut soon enough, but until then, we're keeping an eye on Insta. We can't wait to see her grow and change.

