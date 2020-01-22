John David & Abbie Duggar Share Baby Grace's Newborn Photos

It's been more than a week since John David and Abbie Duggar welcomed their first child, Grace Annette Duggar, into the world, and the Counting On stars have been pretty quiet on social media ever since, soaking it all in. But now, John and Abbie are sharing Grace's newborn photos, and OMG -- they're just as adorable as we'd imagine.
Seriously, this is one cute kid.
-
The photos offered up a closer look at Grace's face, and she's too sweet.
-
Here's Grace with her mom and dad:
-
-
TLC's Instagram also shared a pic of four of the newest babies in the Duggar bunch.
Although Jessa gave birth to Ivy over the summer, the other babies are all still pretty new, especially Lauren and Kendra's kiddos. It's going to be so fun watching them all grow up together, since they're all around the same age.
We are wondering why Anna wasn't included, though -- she did have a baby girl, too, back in November. Interesting, but maybe she was busy that day!
-
We can't wait to see more of baby Grace.
Share this Story