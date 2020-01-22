John David & Abbie Duggar Share Baby Grace's Newborn Photos



johnandabbie/Instagram

It's been more than a week since John David and Abbie Duggar welcomed their first child, Grace Annette Duggar, into the world, and the Counting On stars have been pretty quiet on social media ever since, soaking it all in. But now, John and Abbie are sharing Grace's newborn photos, and OMG -- they're just as adorable as we'd imagine.

Seriously, this is one cute kid.