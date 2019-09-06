Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Sue Over the Latest Paparazzi Photos of Baby Archie

Splash News
We can't lie. When we saw photos -- albeit intrusive photos -- of Meghan Markle going for a chill hike with her dogs and baby Archie on Tuesday, we felt major secondhand happiness for the duchess. Looking super casual and relaxed, Meghan seemed to be beaming at the meddlesome person taking her picture as she adorably wore her son, conveying the message that, no doubt, leaving the royal family was the right choice.
As it turns out, though, Meghan's smile wasn't as genuine as we thought. According to a new report, both Meghan and Prince Harry are fired up by the paparazzi shots to the point of contemplating legal action.
According to NBC News, Harry and Meghan have issued a warning to the press to back off.
Lawyers who represent the Sussexes have formally warned the British press to stop publishing photos of anyone in their family that's obviously been taken by an invasive photographer. (The Sun ran a close-up of the photo of Meghan wearing Archie on the front page Tuesday.)
Various news outlets received a letter threatening legal action from media law firm Schillings, which represents the couple.
And apparently, it isn't just the dog-walking, Archie-wearing photos that have Harry and Meghan concerned.
According to the couple's legal team, paparazzi have also attempted to take photos of the inside of the home they're staying at using long-range lenses. Additionally, there's reportedly a group of photographers camped outside their property.
If that's not invasive, not sure what is.
According to the BBC, Harry and Meghan may have grounds to take legal action in Canada, where they're currently staying.
Apparently, if Meghan can prove her privacy has been violated (which, long-range lenses attempting to get shots of the inside of her house certainly sound like they fall under "violating"), she may have a case. However, freedom of the press and expression is guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.Long story short, Harry and Meghan may be out of the royal family, but they're still ensnarled in the media's prying eye.
As many royal fans know, this isn't the first time Meghan and Harry have consulted with lawyers about the media's relentlessness.
In October, it was announced that Meghan was taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday after it published parts of a private letter to her father, Thomas Markle. A few days later, Harry revealed that he was going to take action against the Sun and the Daily Mirror about alleged phone-hacking.
If Harry and Meghan's primary goal of leaving the royal family was to get away from the press, it looks like, unfortunately, that's not going to happen any time soon. Hopefully, as time goes on -- and as legal cases are won -- the paparazzi will get the message.
But we're not so sure of that.
