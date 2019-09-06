Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Sue Over the Latest Paparazzi Photos of Baby Archie



Splash News

We can't lie. When we saw photos -- albeit intrusive photos -- of Meghan Markle going for a chill hike with her dogs and baby Archie on Tuesday, we felt major secondhand happiness for the duchess. Looking super casual and relaxed, Meghan seemed to be beaming at the meddlesome person taking her picture as she adorably wore her son, conveying the message that, no doubt, leaving the royal family was the right choice.

As it turns out, though, Meghan's smile wasn't as genuine as we thought. According to a new report, both Meghan and Prince Harry are fired up by the paparazzi shots to the point of contemplating legal action.