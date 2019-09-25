Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Big Plans for Their New Non-Royal Life

Splash News
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are almost free of the royal family (they're officially done in the spring), the world wants to know what they're going to get up to next. Obviously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't leave their roles as senior members of the monarchy with nary in plan in mind. In fact, if the newest report is to be believed, sounds like Harry and Meghan know exactly where they're hoping their platform with take them.
Need we even tell you? They're aiming high.
-
According to a report in Page Six, Harry and Meghan are holed up in their mansion in Canada, ironing out details -- but they're going big.
It's being speculated that the pair plan on "building a commercial empire" now that they have the freedom to make money however they wish for both themselves and the causes they support.
And not surprisingly, they already have a slew of bigwigs sniffing around them. In addition to Disney's CEO Bob Iger being interested in hiring Meghan for voiceover work, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, would love the chance to work with the royal couple as well.
"Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure," he said.
-
And it isn't just films that are now open to the couple -- pretty much, the choices for monetizing their brand are endless.
Mark Borkowski, a British PR and branding expert, told the New York Post that Harry and Meghan could each stand to make at least half a million dollars per speech. Additionally, the couple may be mulling around setting up their own documentary channel.
"With the kind of work that Meghan and Harry want to do, they have to be free from palace protocol and politics," Borkowski said. "You can't speak out properly with the palace breathing down your neck."
Good point.
-
-
Even with their newfound freedom, however, there's a certain way Harry and Meghan should go about their business model, the PR expert says.
"There is a very clever way of being Kardashian-like. People joke about the Kardashians, but look at their enormous value," he said. "Meghan and Harry are clearly connected to a lot of money, they have a fantastic platform. But it needs to be the right money. They can't be seen to take money from oligarchs and Middle Eastern princes."
He continued, "I could see them throwing almighty parties every quarter, like Elton John does to raise money for his AIDS foundation, with the great and the good."
-
And the long-term future will likely hold even bigger endeavors for the couple.
Borkowski said he could see Meghan running for president in 10 years. "She has that sort of ambition," he remarked.
Wow!
Obviously, Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family isn't something they decided on willy-nilly, and they clearly have a distinct vision of where they want to go. They may be saying so long parties at Kensington Palace and watching fly-bys from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but we have a sneaking suspicion that, with their plans, they won't miss it a bit.
Share this Story