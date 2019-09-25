Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Big Plans for Their New Non-Royal Life



Splash News

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are almost free of the royal family (they're officially done in the spring), the world wants to know what they're going to get up to next. Obviously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't leave their roles as senior members of the monarchy with nary in plan in mind. In fact, if the newest report is to be believed, sounds like Harry and Meghan know exactly where they're hoping their platform with take them.

Need we even tell you? They're aiming high.