Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He's 'Broke' Amid Family Drama

There's been a lot of drama surrounding Dog the Bounty Hunter lately, and now, it sounds like his finances are one more thing he has to worry about. In a new interview, Dog revealed he's broke as he's without a TV contract, and it sounds like things could change a lot for his family very quickly if his situation doesn't improve.
While talking to the New York Times, Dog revealed plainly, "I'm broke."
In fact, even while dealing with a blood clot, he had to go after a fugitive who'd been arrested on drug charges. If he didn't catch the man? Then he'd be out $1.5 million and at risk of losing his home in Colorado.
Basically, things are tight for Dog right now -- and after losing his wife, Beth Chapman, less than a year ago, it seems Dog has really been through the wringer.
Dog also shared that his show hadn't yet been renewed.
"This is the big moment," Dog admitted in the interview. "That's the big question."
So far, it appears his show, Dog's Most Wanted, still hasn't been renewed ... and being that his financial future depends on it, we really hope Dog catches a break soon -- especially after all he's been through.
Still, it sounds like Dog is staying optimistic.
"I am the prime example of the system: The bail bond system, the legal system, of crime," added Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman. "I'm a second chance. Guys who don't have job hopes when they get out, why do you think they go back to what they were doing before they were convicted? If I can change, anyone can. But it’s going to be a lot harder now without Beth, that’s for sure."With all that Dog's been going through, it makes even more sense that he's enlisted the help of her former assistant, Moon Angell. Although their friendship has been a controversial one and is potentially leaning toward the romantic side -- causing all sorts of drama with his daughters, Lyssa and Cecily Chapman -- we can't blame him for needing someone in his corner.
Whatever's coming next for Dog, we hope it involves good news.
Seems like this guy could definitely use it.
We're rooting for him. He's had to live through a heck of a year, and it doesn't appear things are going to get any easier any time soon. But hopefully, something positive for him is right around the corner.
