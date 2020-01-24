20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Glam in Green

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
There are a lot of reasons we'd totally swap closets with Kate Middleton. Not only does she have tons of gorgeous, designer pieces that are far out of our budgets, but she also loves to bring a lot of color into her wardrobe, and that must make her clothing collection so much fun. And although Kate's known for switching it up and not shying away from any one color -- after all, that's why Kate's a fashion icon, isn't it? -- and lately, we've been big fans of all the shades of green she's been wearing, from lime green all the way down to olive.
It's easy to get stuck in a sea of neutrals, because honestly, what's more flattering than black? But Kate's definitely giving us the idea to start adding a bit more green into our wardrobes. After all, she looks pretty good in the color, so maybe we would too? Don't get us wrong, we're well aware that Kate gets dressed with the help of professionals (probably several of them), but that doesn't make it any less true that green is definitely her color.
Here are some of Kate's all time best green looks, and unsurprisingly, she looks gorgeous in every shade. Not that we're surprised by Kate pulling off a color as versatile as this one, of course -- this lady could look good in a paper bag.
Hopefully, these looks will also offer a little style inspiration, too. We may not all have access to Kate's wallet, stylists, and closet, but she is giving us plenty of ideas of how to incorporate this color into our own wardrobes, too.
Visiting Pakistan1
When Kate and Will toured Pakistan last year, Kate definitely pulled out all the stops when it came to her outfits, including this bright green number. Kate's never been one to shy away from bold colors, but this was definitely a departure from her usual wardrobe (and a welcome one at that).
Sparkles In Islamabad2
Also during her Pakistan trip, Kate wore the most gorgeous sparkly green dress. Of course, we knew that this duchess knows how to pull off formalwear with the best of them, but she looked great in this color (and the sparkles don't hurt, either).
Green & Purple3
Green and purple notoriously look good together, and we love Kate's take on the color combo. Her army green pants are definitely the focal point of her outfit, and they pair so well with her long sleeve, dark purple shirt.
At Wimbledon4
Kate makes it out to watch the Wimbledon tennis matches just about every year, and when she attended with sister-in-law Meghan, she looked totally adorable in her green dress. Those buttons really add an extra oomph, huh?
A Garden Festival5
Kate looks adorable holding a succulent here in the garden, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that she herself is an adorable person ... but also, her dress is pretty cute, too. We love that color on her, as well as the pattern.
A Simple Green Dress6
Sometimes, Kate looks her best when she keeps it super simple, this dress included. This cut looks like it was practically made for her, and we love her in long sleeves and that neckline. Wonder if we can find a similar dress in our budget?
St. Patrick's Day7
Is there ever a better excuse to wear green than St. Patrick's Day? At the parade, William was bound to his uniform, but Kate had the opportunity to wear this matching green coat and hat -- and we love the four leaf clovers as a finishing touch.
A Green Coat8
Kate is known for her many chic winter coats, and this is one of them. The dark green is a great color and plays off of the black scarf and gloves so well. Kate definitely doesn't wear her hair in a pony enough -- it looks so good!
Making a Statement9
Another time Kate whipped out a bright color -- and we don't hate it! This green dress is adorable, along with all the little details, like the black buttons and pockets. Plus, how happy she looks in this photo definitely doesn't hurt.
When In Scotland10
Just like wearing green on St. Patrick's Day is necessary, so is wearing tartan plaid in Scotland, and of course, Kate got the memo on that one. She looked perfect for her visit in this blue and green dress (and matching clutch).
Pretty In Polka Dots11
We've always thought Kate looks beautiful in polka dots, and this dress is no exception. The green and white go so well together, and we love the bow accent at her neckline. Plus, posing with a bouquet of flowers is always a good idea.
A Green Blazer Look12
Sometimes, a little touch of green is all that's necessary to jazz up an outfit, like Kate did here. In this photo, she's all business, matching a dark green blazer to a white top. This is definitely an outfit we could copy for work.
All Bundled Up13
We're in love with this dress -- and basically Kate's whole look. Who says that outfits in the winter have to be drab? This coat dress is anything but, with the pretty black accents and gold buttons. This is one we'd definitely want to borrow if we were Kate's BFF.
A Casual Look14
Kate's keeping it casual for a day spent outside, and we don't hate it. The two toned green jacket with top is a good look, especially paired with those brown pants ... and yes, those boots are to die for. Way to look like the most glam hiker we've ever seen, Kate.
Bumpin' in Green15
We will forever be in awe of Kate's many gorgeous maternity looks (even while she was struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum behind the scenes), including this one. This green dress paired with matching jacket shows off her bump in all the right ways.
A Formal Affair16
Even a formal event didn't stop Kate from showing off her bump in green during her pregnancies. This cap sleeve gown looks beautiful on her (especially with that necklace), and the black ribbon around Kate's waistline coordinates with William's tux perfectly.
In The Rain17
Even on a rainy day, Kate brightened things up with this pretty floral dress. The green color just jumps out of the photo, and we love the way it contrasts with the white and orange in the pattern. No gloomy days when Kate's around.
Green Lace18
Another one of Kate's more formal looks, and another time she killed it in dark green. As we learned on her wedding day, lace always looks good on Kate, and we love this dress on her, along with her gold clutch.
All Smiles19
Kate looks so happy here, but it would be hard not to be while wearing a cheerful color like this! It might have been a breezy day, but that dress looks super warm and cozy ... even if she was totally taking a risk with that zipper!
Touring Australia20
Kate pulled out all the stops with this bright green coat dress as she toured Australia.How did the person who brought her flowers know to bring the perfect color assortment to match what she was wearing?! Truly a spot on pairing.