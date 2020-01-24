20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Glam in Green

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images There are a lot of reasons we'd totally swap closets with Kate Middleton. Not only does she have tons of gorgeous, designer pieces that are far out of our budgets, but she also loves to bring a lot of color into her wardrobe, and that must make her clothing collection so much fun. And although Kate's known for switching it up and not shying away from any one color -- after all, that's why Kate's a fashion icon, isn't it? -- and lately, we've been big fans of all the shades of green she's been wearing, from lime green all the way down to olive.

It's easy to get stuck in a sea of neutrals, because honestly, what's more flattering than black? But Kate's definitely giving us the idea to start adding a bit more green into our wardrobes. After all, she looks pretty good in the color, so maybe we would too? Don't get us wrong, we're well aware that Kate gets dressed with the help of professionals (probably several of them), but that doesn't make it any less true that green is definitely her color.

Here are some of Kate's all time best green looks, and unsurprisingly, she looks gorgeous in every shade. Not that we're surprised by Kate pulling off a color as versatile as this one, of course -- this lady could look good in a paper bag.

Hopefully, these looks will also offer a little style inspiration, too. We may not all have access to Kate's wallet, stylists, and closet, but she is giving us plenty of ideas of how to incorporate this color into our own wardrobes, too.