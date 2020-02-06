15 Times Prince William Looked Hot as Heck in Uniform

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Being a member of the royal family comes with certain expectations -- there's all the etiquette, of course, and the royal obligations ... and then, of course, sometimes those obligations means donning a uniform, especially if the royal in question is Prince William or Prince Harry. And honestly, we can't talk enough about how great Will looks in uniform (and always has over the years). Whether he's sporting one of his more casual incarnations of the uniform, or dressed to the nines for a big event, this prince is always looking good.
Obviously, William has lived in the spotlight his entire life, thanks to being born to Prince Charles and Princess Diana, but since he's become an adult, his uniform has easily become one of the most important items in his closet. Don't get us wrong -- whether he's wearing something more casual for a day off with his fam or wearing a suit for a royal engagement, Will always looks good, but he might just look his best when he's wearing one of his official uniforms.
And no matter how good Will looks in it, he always looks his best when he has Kate Middleton on his arm, but that's a total given, right?
Read on for all the times William wore his uniform and looked hot as heck doing it. It's pretty serious business, and not just anyone can pull off an outfit like the ones he wears to his version of work, but fortunately, Will was practically made for these uniforms. We have a feeling Kate probably agrees with us on that one...
Trooping the Colour 20191
Most formal events require a uniform, but Trooping the Colour is one of those celebrations that guarantees we'll see Will in uniform every single year. It's a good thing, too, because he looks pretty great all polished up -- and Prince Louis is pretty cute, too.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade2
Parades are yet another occasion to whip out the uniform, and that includes St. Patrick's Day. We all know we're supposed to wear green on that holiday, though, and he's wearing the traditional shamrock sprig on his hat. Cute!
Celebrating the Royal Air Force3
Of all the occasions that call for the royal fam to hang out on the balcony of the palace, we love when it brings these four together the most (and from now on, that could be a pretty rare sight). Harry and Will are looking pretty dapper here.
At Harry's Wedding4
Just as Harry stood by Will when he married Kate, his brother was happy to return the favor when Harry's big day came along. Not only did Harry look super handsome marrying Meghan, but Will didn't look too bad, either.
Remembrance Day5
Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion -- it commemorates the British military and their sacrifices -- and that calls for a somber uniform. But every year, William continues to look good as he pays tribute to the others who have served.
Out on the Balcony6
Thanks to Will's rank in the family, he gets to sport one of the fanciest uniforms, which means he's always standing out in the crowd for events like these. Fortunately, he's surrounded by a pretty family, too -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte were so little here!
Celebrating a New Air Ambulance Base7
When attending an event that has to do with the military, Will's uniform might change a little ... this time, it's shouting out the British Air Force. Thanks to his time serving, he knows a thing or two about flying and helicopters, and we don't doubt that Queen Elizabeth is one proud grandmother.
All Dressed Up8
Here's one of Will's most formal uniformed looks, and whatever he's up to here, he sure is looking serious about it. Then again, being royal can definitely be serious business ... and he looks good when he's concentrating.
Flying Away9
An experienced pilot doing his thing! Not only is Will looking good in yet another uniform here, but the fact that he's literally behind the wheel of a plane is really just adding to the overall look. Who doesn't love a man who can fly?
Commemorating the Battle of Britain10
As a senior royal, William always has to show up for the big events, including any and everything that has to do with the UK's history. He's always there, usually with a smile on his face, and we love when he brings out the blue uniform for it.
With Harry & Kate11
Don't get us wrong -- we love that Harry and Meghan are so happy together. But there's something so special about seeing Harry, Will, and Kate together, before both brothers were married ... and of course, they were both looking good here, too.
Looking Official12
is it just us, or is William looking especially solemn here? The uniform really adds to the seriousness of this moment, and he looks very kingly here. When his time comes to rule, we have no doubt Will can step up to the plate.
Leading Kate13
This pic is a total throwback -- it was taken in 2012, after all -- but we love how William still killed it in that uniform, even when he was younger. We can't believe how much he, Kate, and Harry have changed since this photo was taken!
The Irish Guards' Medal Parade14
Another parade, another excuse to don a dress uniform -- and this time, this photo's going all the way back to 2011. We're definitely focused on William here, but we've gotta admit that Kate's looking pretty good herself.
His Wedding Day15
Most of us treasure our wedding photos forever, but for Will and Kate? Theirs instantly became both historic and iconic at the same time, including Will's uniform. We'll never forget how they both looked on this day.