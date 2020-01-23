15 Times Prince Harry Looked Hot as Heck in Uniform

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
We'll be the first to admit that we love a man in uniform, and when it comes to the men of the royal family, that counts double. Of course, being royal means that a lot of opportunities come up that require a uniform, and fortunately enough for Prince Harry, he looks darn good wearing one. In the interest of full disclosure, we have to note that Harry typically looks good in just about anything he's wearing, but there's something about when he puts on that uniform to get down to official business that really hits the mark for us.
Of course, on a normal day, Harry's usually looking pretty dapper, but he's extra polished when he gets dressed up -- and it seems like there have been plenty of opportunities for that to happen. Whether he's attending an official function, a parade, or even a wedding (including his own), Harry has to whip out that uniform several times a year, and we ain't complaining.
Basically, in case we haven't said it enough: Harry looks hot as heck in uniform. We've really gotta shout out Meghan Markle here, too, because she's one lucky lady -- and together, they make a gorgeous couple. Baby Archie has been blessed with some seriously beautiful genes!
Read on for some of the best photos of Harry wearing a uniform -- although honestly, they're all pretty great. Now that Harry and Meghan have stepped down from their roles as senior royals, there may not be that many opportunities for him to sport his uniform, so we really have to hold on to what we have so far ... and fortunately, there are plenty of pics to drool over.
-
Trooping the Colour 20191
Trooping the Colour is the way the royal family celebrates Queen Elizabeth's birthday every year, and it's always an opportunity for the men in the family to wear a uniform. In 2019, Prince Harry definitely didn't disappoint, and he was looking dapper next to Meghan as per usual.
-
Visiting the Royal Marines2
Harry once fought on the front lines, so it's no surprise that he'd suit up in a different kind of uniform to visit the Royal Marines. Not only is it adorable how happy he looks here, but we've gotta admit that he's killing it in camo -- not many men can say that!
-
-
Trooping the Colour 20183
Another Trooping the Colour, another opportunity to show off that uniform. Here he is with Meghan and Will on the big day, looking just like his big brother. The two of them together is something we'll always love to see.
-
At Attention4
A man who can wear the heck out of a uniform and command attention, all at the same time? Yep, Harry is pulling off this role! Of course, most people would focus on how awesome Meghan looks in this pic, but Harry deserves a little of the praise too.
-
-
His Wedding Day5
Harry pulled out all the stops when he married Meghan in 2018, and of course, he looked amazing for the occasion. It was May, so we have to assume he might have been a bit warm in that getup while posing outside for photos. But hey, it was totally worth it.
-
Keeping It Serious6
We love a man who can look like he means business and show off his uniform (and all his accolades) flawlessly all at the same time. We know he looks pretty serious here, but it's actually a good look for him -- and we know he's a big old softy on the inside.
-
-
On Patrol7
This photo was taken while Harry was still serving in Afghanistan, so it's a bit of a throwback, but it totally counts as a photo in uniform all the same. He had to have been pretty stressed while fighting for his country, but at least he looked good doing it.
-
Visiting the Field of Remembrance8
This is one of Harry's fancier uniforms (duh, it has ruffles) and he looks pretty good wearing it. From his jacket to his gloves to his hat, he looks super well put together, and handsome as always. He should wear this one again!
-
-
Happy as Can Be9
Surrounded by his fellow soldiers, Harry couldn't look more at ease -- or any happier. Yep, he was a bit younger here, but he still rocked that uniform like it was nobody's business. Black, red, and gold are definitely his colors.
-
Trooping the Colour With Gramps10
With the close bonds Harry's always had with his family, it's no surprise that he looks like he's having a great time at this Trooping the Colour with Prince Philip. We have to imagine Harry's gramps has to be pretty proud of him.
-
-
Remembrance Day11
The royal family commemorates Remembrance Day every year, and that means it's another opportunity to whip out those uniforms. This time around, Harry's was a bit different. It was a long time ago -- but he's still killing it.
-
Hanging With Will & Kate12
Is it just us, or do these people spend a lot of time out on Buckingham Palace's balcony? Still, Harry is looking mighty fine here -- and we always loved to see him hanging out with his brother and sister-in-law in the early days.
-
-
The Founder's Day Parade13
A parade is another one of those royal occasions that calls for a uniform, and that includes the Founder's Day Parade, when Harry whipped out this number. He looks good, but we're wondering what he's thinking about. That's a pretty serious expression on his face!
-
At Will's Wedding14
A photo of the in-laws together -- and looking pretty good, we might add -- the day that William married Kate. Of course, Pippa and her dress were the talk of the town that day, but people definitely need to pay attention to how Harry's pulling off this uniform.
-
-
Helicopter Training15
Takin' it old school! This photo was taken back in 2009, when Harry was still serving in the British Military and William came to visit him for helicopter training. They both look pretty good in their pilot uniforms, don't they?