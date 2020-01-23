15 Times Prince Harry Looked Hot as Heck in Uniform

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images We'll be the first to admit that we love a man in uniform, and when it comes to the men of the royal family, that counts double. Of course, being royal means that a lot of opportunities come up that require a uniform, and fortunately enough for Prince Harry, he looks darn good wearing one. In the interest of full disclosure, we have to note that Harry typically looks good in just about anything he's wearing, but there's something about when he puts on that uniform to get down to official business that really hits the mark for us.

Of course, on a normal day, Harry's usually looking pretty dapper, but he's extra polished when he gets dressed up -- and it seems like there have been plenty of opportunities for that to happen. Whether he's attending an official function, a parade, or even a wedding (including his own), Harry has to whip out that uniform several times a year, and we ain't complaining.

Basically, in case we haven't said it enough: Harry looks hot as heck in uniform. We've really gotta shout out Meghan Markle here, too, because she's one lucky lady -- and together, they make a gorgeous couple. Baby Archie has been blessed with some seriously beautiful genes!



Read on for some of the best photos of Harry wearing a uniform -- although honestly, they're all pretty great. Now that Harry and Meghan have stepped down from their roles as senior royals, there may not be that many opportunities for him to sport his uniform, so we really have to hold on to what we have so far ... and fortunately, there are plenty of pics to drool over.