Kate Middleton's Glittery Red Dress Stole the Show at Her Latest Appearance

We're always down to see what Kate Middleton has chosen to wear at a royal engagement, and at her latest one, the Duchess of Cambridge totally stole the show. Kate wore a glittery red dress to the UK-Africa Summit reception, and this lady looked amazing -- as she always does, of course.
Yes, people have been talking nonstop about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family, but can we please turn our attention to Kate for just a moment?
William hosted the event, and in the speech he gave to commemorate the evening, he mentioned Kate, who looked TRULY dazzling.
"The African continent holds a very special place in my heart," Will said. "It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee."
So sweet! No wonder the summit was so important to him.
For the record, Kate's dress is still available -- and it's under $600.
This occasion also marked Prince Edward and Sophie joining Kate and Will instead of Meghan and Harry.
Last week, it was reported that Edward and Sophie would be in attendance, and there they were. The Earl and Countess of Wessex typically don't make appearances like this often, but now that the balance has changed in the royal family, maybe we'll be seeing them around more often?
It looks like the event went off without a hitch.
It's going to take a little getting used to for us to adjust to these events without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in attendance ... but Will and Kate have been holding it down this long, so we don't doubt they can continue to do so for years to come.
Now, if anyone needs us, we'll be finding budget-friendly dresses like Kate's for our next big night out.
