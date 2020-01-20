Kate Middleton's Glittery Red Dress Stole the Show at Her Latest Appearance



Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

We're always down to see what Kate Middleton has chosen to wear at a royal engagement, and at her latest one, the Duchess of Cambridge totally stole the show. Kate wore a glittery red dress to the UK-Africa Summit reception, and this lady looked amazing -- as she always does, of course.



Yes, people have been talking nonstop about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family, but can we please turn our attention to Kate for just a moment?