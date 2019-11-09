Meghan Markle Looks Happier Than Ever While Out & About With Archie & Their Dogs

This is only the third time we've caught a glimpse of Meghan so far this year.

Seems that Meghan is paying the paps to take pictures of her. Splashnews is the same agency that the Kardashians hire to pap them. https://t.co/nrzEuEZgcc

The first time the duchess was out and about was at a royal engagement with Prince Harry in the U.K., and the second was when she was seen boarding a seaplane before visiting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, an organization that provides counseling, meals and a number of other services to women and children in need.

According to reports, Meghan has basically been hiding out in an oceanfront home on Vancouver Island for the past two months, only occasionally leaving to take a walk or pick up someone from the airport.

Must've felt good to get out!