Meghan Markle Looks Happier Than Ever While Out & About With Archie & Their Dogs

Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

There she is! And she looks happy. The morning after Prince Harry gave a small speech about why he's stepping back from royal life, Meghan Markle was spotted on a casual hike with her two dogs, Oz and Guy, as well her baby boy, Archie, who sat snuggly in baby carrier. 

We're no body language experts here, but it certainly seems like the Duchess of Sussex is very happy with her and Harry's decision to say goodbye to royal life. 

