Meghan Markle Looks Happier Than Ever While Out & About With Archie & Their Dogs

There she is! And she looks happy. The morning after Prince Harry gave a small speech about why he's stepping back from royal life, Meghan Markle was spotted on a casual hike with her two dogs, Oz and Guy, as well her baby boy, Archie, who sat snuggly in baby carrier.
We're no body language experts here, but it certainly seems like the Duchess of Sussex is very happy with her and Harry's decision to say goodbye to royal life.
This, people, is the face of a woman with no regrets.
Meghan happily strode around with Archie and her pups, while two protection officers trailed behind her. The Duchess of Sussex looked super relaxed and casual in leggings, a winter hat, and a pair of hiking boots.
Little Archie looked pretty relaxed too!
This is only the third time we've caught a glimpse of Meghan so far this year.
The first time the duchess was out and about was at a royal engagement with Prince Harry in the U.K., and the second was when she was seen boarding a seaplane before visiting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, an organization that provides counseling, meals and a number of other services to women and children in need.
According to reports, Meghan has basically been hiding out in an oceanfront home on Vancouver Island for the past two months, only occasionally leaving to take a walk or pick up someone from the airport.
Must've felt good to get out!
Hours after Meghan's solo hike, Prince Harry was spotted arriving in Canada.
The prince, who flew commercial, was seen exiting a plane with a duffel bag thrown over his shoulder before quietly getting into a waiting car.
The duke arrived after attending the U.K.-Africa investment summit in London, where he met with leaders from Malawi, Mozambique, and Morocco. Harry has been apart from Meghan and Archie for over a week now, with him being in London to hash out details of the Sussexes' new role, and Meghan and Archie staying back in Canada.
Even though we still don't know what the future holds for Harry and Meghan, we do know one thing:
They are obviously ecstatic to be reunited.
They may be giving up a lot of things by leaving royal life behind -- the fancy trips around the world, the galas, the titles -- but clearly they only care about one thing: being together.
Hopefully, Harry and Meghan have found peace by abdicating their royal titles -- even if they're not 100% sure what lies ahead.
