Prince Harry & Queen Elizabeth Both Lay It All Out on the Table About 'Megxit'

Less than two weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their bombshell announcement on Instagram about wanting to step back from the royal family, everything -- including Queen Elizabeth's official verdict -- is officially done. From the get-go, sources were reporting that the royal family wanted to iron out all the details as swiftly as possible -- and they weren't lying.
Here's everything we know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit(ish) from the royal family.
A few days after she shared her first statement about Harry and Meghan's desire to step back from royal duties, the Queen issued another one.
Like the Queen's original statement, this one was incredibly personal and heartfelt -- and she even gave a special shout-out to Meghan, despite reports of her being, in essence, an outcast in the family.
Here's the Queen's second statement in full:
Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.
Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.
I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.
I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.
It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.
In other words, she gets it. Harry and Meghan deserve a little privacy. But! There's a but ...
According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan's new roles within the royal family -- which sound like they won't be much roles at all -- aren't in effect just yet.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.
As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.
With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.
The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.
Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.
This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.
Anyone else thinking that Harry and Meghan's royal engagements over the next few months are going to be a little awkward?
And Queen Elizabeth wasn't the only one to break her silence on the issue.
At a dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London on Monday evening, Prince Harry laid everything out on the table, explaining why he and Meghan are choosing to step back from royal life.
In short: It's because of the intense media scrutiny they've received since getting married and their wish to raise Archie in a quieter setting. Hard to argue with that!
As reported, the couple will split their time between North America -- Canada and the United States -- and the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage.
In addition to leaving behind a number of charities they've supported over the years, the couple is also giving up their HRH titles.
Initially, it was reported that the couple will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, respectively, but evidently, the latter indicates that Harry and Meghan are divorced since, historically, such a title has been given to ex-wives of royal men: Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sarah, Duchess of York.
We'll see what Meghan and Harry have planned in the upcoming weeks, but for the foreseeable future, it sounds like things will be quiet from all royal camps.
Here's to hoping Harry and Meghan are happy, relaxed, and are breathing a sigh of relief that the worst of it is past them.
