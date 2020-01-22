Prince Harry's Net Worth: How the Royal Makes His Money

Image: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images



Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images Though we don't have exact figures, Prince Harry's net worth is estimated at somewhere in the very ritzy neighborhood of $25 to $40 million. Let's just get that out of the way, because some people are worried that Harry and Meghan are going to go broke after leaving the gilded cage called royal life. He's got oodles of money, and factoring in Meghan Markle's net worth, they'll have plenty of opportunities to make more -- so they're going to be fine. Harry was, of course, born into ridiculous amounts of privilege and wealth. But he is still, hands down, the most remarkable member of the British royal family. He's passionate about the people and issues he cares about, and is not afraid to show it. Harry has also been endowed with a common touch that allows him to connect with people from all walks of life. In short, he seems 100% his mother's son, and in taking the bulls by the horns to making a dramatic move and forging his own path, he's followed in Princess Diana's footsteps.

Harry has always longed to make his own way away from the spotlight that ultimately killed his mom, and at times, he's been extremely vocal about it. In one revealing 2007 interview, he admitted that he was happiest when he was "just Harry" during his time in the British Army and considered leaving public life for good before deciding to stay on as a senior royal to carve out a role for himself for the sake of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Now that he's left (for the sake of his wife and child), Harry's got to find a way to the financial freedom he longs for. But, yes, that is a lot easier when someone has the kind of money he does as a base -- though it is still vastly overshadowed by the queen's ($500 million) and his dad, Prince Charles's $400 milion.

But how exactly did Harry accumulate his wealth? Although much of it was passed down to him in traditional ways of the wealthy, some might be surprised that it didn't all fall into his lap, despite a royal rule that senior members of the family can't make money by working.

As news and pictures of Harry landing in Canada hit our news feeds, let's take a look at how much money he's taking forward with him, and how he got it.