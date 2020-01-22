Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Unexpected Love Story

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images
It's been a few years since Miranda Lambert's marriage to Blake Shelton went belly up in 2015. Blake moved on relatively quickly to his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani, with Miranda dating a couple of people, though nothing worked out long term until 2018.
That's when Miranda met her future husband Brendan McLoughlin.
Unlike most of Miranda's exes, Brendan isn't a musician. He's a police officer from New York City, and the two are making a long-distance marriage work where they commute back and forth from Nashville to New York to be with each other. They've been doing that since they met in November 2018, so it seems to be working great for them.
Miranda and Brendan had a whirlwind courtship, dating for just a few months before they said, "I do." Now they're approaching their one-year wedding anniversary, and things seem to be going really well for the duo. An anonymous friend of Miranda's revealed to People that part of the reason things worked out so well between Miranda and Brendan is because he's very similar to her dad.
"If you know Miranda’s dad and his background, you can guess why she’d easily connect with Brendan," the friend said. "She kind of married her dad."
The friend is referring to how, as People reported, Miranda's dad Rick is a former homicide and narcotics cop (he also once owned his own detective agency). Rick likely has a lot he can talk to NYPD officer Brendan about over family dinners.
To see how this seemingly perfect romance came to be, check out Miranda and Brendan's full relationship timeline.
August 2018: Miranda Is 'Happily Single'1
After a breakup with musician Evan Felker, Miranda told The Tennessean that she was enjoying her newfound singledom, calling herself "happily single."
"Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it," she added. "You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts."
She wouldn't be single for long.
November 2018: Miranda's Fateful Meeting With Her Future Hubby2
According to People magazine, Miranda first met Brendan on November 2 when she appeared on Good Morning America. Brendan, who is a New York police officer, was running security in the area and the two of them had an instant spark. Miranda's band members then played her wingwomen and invited Brendan to one of the local shows, where they further connected.
January 2019: Secret Wedding3
Fans and the media wouldn't learn about Miranda and Brendan's wedding for several weeks, because the duo kept the entirety of their courtship under wraps until they chose to announce their marriage. However, it was later revealed that the date of their secret Tennessee wedding was January 26, 2019.
Valentine's Day 20194
After nearly a month of secrecy, Miranda spilled the exciting news on Instagram on February 16, 2019. "In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me," she wrote along with the hashtag "#theone."
Aww.
February 2019: Miranda Is Happy5An anonymous friend of Miranda's claimed to People magazine that Miranda was "happier than ever" being married to Brendan. "I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert," the source claimed.
March 2019: 'No Regrets' Marrying Brendan So Quickly6By March, more reports were coming out about Miranda’s decision to get married quickly. An unnamed source claimed to Hollywood Life that Miranda had “no regrets” about getting hitched.
"They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can't imagine life without him," the source claimed. "She thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song -- full of passion and romance."
April 2019: Miranda & Brendan Their Red Carpet Appearance7
A celebrity couple's very first red carpet together is a momentous occasion. For Miranda and Brendan, it was the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2019. The two couldn't stop smiling for the cameras, and Brendan sweetly had his arm around his beloved.
Going Out in Public Together8
It must have been exhausting keeping the early stages of their romance a secret for so long. But after their first red carpet appearance, Miranda and Brendan became much more open about going on dates in public. In late April, the two walked around New York together arm in arm, smiles radiating.
May 2019: Miranda Quells Divorce Rumors9
After just a few months of marriage, some tabloid reports alleged that the duo was headed for splitsville. Miranda, by way of her publicist, shut those rumors down immediately. "[That's] completely made-up," Miranda's rep told E! News. "Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!"
June 2019: Miranda Speaks to Reporters About Brendan10
Miranda gave her first interview about her new hubby in June 2019, telling Extra that they were splitting their time between his New York home and her Tennessee one. "We have the best of both worlds," she said. "We spend time in New York ... then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance."
Rare Photo11
After the big first interview milestone, Miranda posted a sweet photo of her and Brendan on Instagram. In the picture, they're overlooking the New York skyline and have their arms around one another. She captioned it, "NYPDA."
August 2019: Miranda Claps Back at Her Relationship Haters12
When Miranda shared a sweet video of her husband cooking chicken to her Instagram, one follower took it upon themselves to comment, "It won't last," about Miranda's marriage. Miranda's response gave us life when she said, "Sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!"
Good one!
Brendan Accompanies Miranda to Another Event13
He did so well on the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet that Miranda brought Brendan along again for the annual ACM Honors. She nabbed an award at the ceremony, and Brendan couldn't have looked prouder.
Brendan Proves His Hotness14
Lucky lady!
Miranda posted a video of her hubby trimming weeds shirtless, and fans were shook by how hot he was. It helped that he was doing chores. Nothing better than an attractive man helping out around the house.
September 2019: Miranda Gives Brendan a Special Shout-Out15
Before singing one of her sadder songs at a concert in September 2019, Miranda took a moment to thank her husband for helping her not feel the way she did when she used to sing the tune.
"Lucky for me, I'm not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband -- from Staten Island, by the way!" Miranda said. "So even though I'm not sad anymore thanks to Brendan, my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart, so I’m going to sing a sad one if you want to get sad with me."We're so glad she's in a happier place now.
October 2019: Miranda Opens Up About Why She Had a Secret Wedding16
Miranda told People magazine that she'd already done the splashy ceremony. She wanted her marriage to Brendan to start differently.
"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she said, referring to her marriage to Blake Shelton. "I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."
Happy Birthday, Brendan!17
Brendan's birthday is October 14, and the singer made sure to post online for his big day. She captioned the sweet black and white shot, "Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes ... #foreverandeveramen."
November 2019: Brendan Becomes an Awards Show Staple18
Brendan joined Miranda for another ceremony in November, this time for the CMA awards. The two dressed to the nines for the event, with Brendan all decked out in a tux and Miranda in a stunning pink dress.
December 2019: Celebrating Their First Married Couple Christmas19
December 2019 marked the pair's first holiday season as a married couple, and they celebrated with a low-key family get together in Texas. Miranda and Brendan were joined by Miranda's brother, Luke, and his partner for the special day.
Gearing Up to Celebrate a Year of Marriage20
It's been a whirlwind 12 months for the couple, who tied the knot in January 2019. They went from no one knowing about them dating to revealing their marriage to the world and living their best lives together at home and on the red carpet. Here's to many more good years ahead for the happy couple.