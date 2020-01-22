Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Unexpected Love Story

Image: Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images



Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images It's been a few years since Miranda Lambert's marriage to Blake Shelton went belly up in 2015. Blake moved on relatively quickly to his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani, with Miranda dating a couple of people, though nothing worked out long term until 2018. That's when Miranda met her future husband Brendan McLoughlin. Unlike most of Miranda's exes, Brendan isn't a musician. He's a police officer from New York City, and the two are making a long-distance marriage work where they commute back and forth from Nashville to New York to be with each other. They've been doing that since they met in November 2018, so it seems to be working great for them.

Miranda and Brendan had a whirlwind courtship, dating for just a few months before they said, "I do." Now they're approaching their one-year wedding anniversary, and things seem to be going really well for the duo. An anonymous friend of Miranda's revealed to People that part of the reason things worked out so well between Miranda and Brendan is because he's very similar to her dad.

"If you know Miranda’s dad and his background, you can guess why she’d easily connect with Brendan," the friend said. "She kind of married her dad."

The friend is referring to how, as People reported, Miranda's dad Rick is a former homicide and narcotics cop (he also once owned his own detective agency). Rick likely has a lot he can talk to NYPD officer Brendan about over family dinners.

