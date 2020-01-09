Jill Duggar Defends Being a Stay at Home Mom After a Fan Tells Her She Seems Unhappy

jillmdillard/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Jill Duggar
jillmdillard/Instagram

We've seen Jill Duggar deal with all kinds of Instagram comments questioning her life, but once again, she's handling it flawlessly. After someone told her to go back to school or go to work, Jill defended being a stay at home mom, and we've gotta admit that the way she responded couldn't have been more perfect. 

  • After Jill posted about having a hectic day, one of her followers put in her two cents.

    Jill Duggar Instagram comment
    jillmdillard/Instagram

    Jill does seem like she's overwhelmed at times, but honestly, what mom of two toddlers wouldn't be? And we do appreciate what this comment is saying -- Jill should know that staying home with her boys doesn't have to be the route she chooses. There are other options! 

  • Jill explained that she actually LIKES being a stay at home mom, though.

    Jill Duggar Instagram comment
    jillmdillard/Instagram

    She's totally right! We don't see everything that goes on in her life -- just what she chooses to show us. 

    She's also right that this is just a stressful period of her life, and it's not forever. Her boys won't be toddlers forever, and they won't rely on her quite as heavily as they do right now for the rest of their lives, either, even though she'll always be their mom.

  • Besides, if Jill seems stressed right now, it might not be just about her kids. 

    With Derick's feud with Jill's family -- and the fact that we now know she's not allowed to hang out at her parents' house without Jim Bob's express permission -- it seems as if there are far bigger things at play here than just being a tired mama of two. 

    We wouldn't be surprised if the fight with her fam is the major source of how overwhelmed Jill feels. She was so close with them, and now, it seems like her entire life has been turned upside down.

  • We're rooting for Jill. 

    And we're glad to hear that she and Derick frequently reevaluate their plan for their family. After all, things change. Maybe one day, Jill will want to work or go to school, and she should have the opportunity to do that.

    For now, though, she says she's content, and we believe her. She can do this! 

