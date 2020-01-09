Jill Duggar Defends Being a Stay at Home Mom After a Fan Tells Her She Seems Unhappy

We've seen Jill Duggar deal with all kinds of Instagram comments questioning her life, but once again, she's handling it flawlessly. After someone told her to go back to school or go to work, Jill defended being a stay at home mom, and we've gotta admit that the way she responded couldn't have been more perfect.
-
After Jill posted about having a hectic day, one of her followers put in her two cents.
-
Jill explained that she actually LIKES being a stay at home mom, though.
-
-
Besides, if Jill seems stressed right now, it might not be just about her kids.
With Derick's feud with Jill's family -- and the fact that we now know she's not allowed to hang out at her parents' house without Jim Bob's express permission -- it seems as if there are far bigger things at play here than just being a tired mama of two.
We wouldn't be surprised if the fight with her fam is the major source of how overwhelmed Jill feels. She was so close with them, and now, it seems like her entire life has been turned upside down.
-
We're rooting for Jill.
And we're glad to hear that she and Derick frequently reevaluate their plan for their family. After all, things change. Maybe one day, Jill will want to work or go to school, and she should have the opportunity to do that.
For now, though, she says she's content, and we believe her. She can do this!
Share this Story