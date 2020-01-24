15 Celebrities Who Quickly Married After Leaving a Long-Term Relationship

Image: Splash News



Splash News Romance in Hollywood is an ever-shifting thing. Celebrities get married in a matter of months, divorce just as fast, cheat on each other with their co-stars, etc. (It's a wild A-list dating world out there.) So it's not surprising that many stars who just got out of long-term relationships often pick back up quickly with another person -- sometimes even going far enough to marry their rebound in the span of a couple of months. Sometimes these whirlwind relationships work out. The celebrity may have moved so quickly because they just knew it was right, especially after getting out of a wrong relationship. Something really good would be a big difference in comparison to what they previously had. Other times, the secondary relationship also doesn't go the distance, but, hey, neither do a lot of regular marriages either.

The love stories that seemed rushed but end up working out are among the best to watch bloom. They almost seem to flourish in the sea of doubt spread by tabloids and fan gossip. The more people think the celebs' quickie marriage won't work, the more it seems to actually turn out to be okay.

Some research has suggested that super short breaks between relationships aren't as unhealthy as people may believe. Evidence actually points to rebound relationships helping people move on from their ex and giving them a boost of confidence in their new relationship. Other research has even found that the less time that occurred between a breakup and a rebound relationship the more the person experienced "greater well-being, higher self-esteem, and more respect for a new partner."

No wonder so many of these speedy marriages ended up going the distance!