15 Celebrities Who Quickly Married After Leaving a Long-Term Relationship

Romance in Hollywood is an ever-shifting thing. Celebrities get married in a matter of months, divorce just as fast, cheat on each other with their co-stars, etc. (It's a wild A-list dating world out there.) So it's not surprising that many stars who just got out of long-term relationships often pick back up quickly with another person -- sometimes even going far enough to marry their rebound in the span of a couple of months.
Sometimes these whirlwind relationships work out. The celebrity may have moved so quickly because they just knew it was right, especially after getting out of a wrong relationship. Something really good would be a big difference in comparison to what they previously had. Other times, the secondary relationship also doesn't go the distance, but, hey, neither do a lot of regular marriages either.
The love stories that seemed rushed but end up working out are among the best to watch bloom. They almost seem to flourish in the sea of doubt spread by tabloids and fan gossip. The more people think the celebs' quickie marriage won't work, the more it seems to actually turn out to be okay.
Some research has suggested that super short breaks between relationships aren't as unhealthy as people may believe. Evidence actually points to rebound relationships helping people move on from their ex and giving them a boost of confidence in their new relationship. Other research has even found that the less time that occurred between a breakup and a rebound relationship the more the person experienced "greater well-being, higher self-esteem, and more respect for a new partner."
No wonder so many of these speedy marriages ended up going the distance!
Justin Bieber1
For years, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an on-and-off relationship. They dated that way up until March 2018 when they split for good. A couple of months later, Justin was seriously dating Hailey Baldwin, whom he married in September that same year. Selena then went on to write "Lose You To Love Me," which seemed to be directed at Justin for moving on so quickly, with one lyric saying, "In two months, you replaced us like it was easy."
Joshua Jackson2
In 2016, actor Joshua Jackson split from Diane Kruger, his partner of 10 years. It wasn't long before he'd found love again, this time with Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith. Joshua and Jodie got together in 2018, wed in 2019, and reportedly are expecting their first child together.
Congrats, Pacey!
Cassie Ventura3
Singer Cassie was in an 11 year on-and-off relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs when the two called it quits for good. A couple of months later, Cassie began dating professional bull rider Alex Fine. She announced in June 2019 that they were expecting a child together, and they tied the knot in September.
Since then, Cassie and Alex have welcomed their baby girl into the world.
Naya Rivera4
Originally, the Glee star was supposed to marry rapper Big Sean in 2014, but she called off their engagement three months before she was set to walk down the aisle. Instead, she recycled her wedding date and married actor Ryan Dorsey -- on the same day she was originally supposed to marry Big Sean.
Talk about awkward, especially because Naya and Ryan's marriage didn't last anyway.
Tom Hanks5
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have one of Hollywood's sweetest and longest love stories, but it actually started out a little complicated. Hanks and Wilson got together nearly a year before his divorce from his first wife was finalized. Tom had previously been married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. After their divorce in 1987, Tom and Rita married in 1988.
They're still together today.
Sofia Vergara6
Joe Manganiello was just waiting for his chance to get to know Sofia Vergara, and it came when she announced her split from her fiancée Nick Loeb in May 2014. Sofie later told Vanity Fair that the day she announced her breakup, Joe reached out to Sofia's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson looking for an introduction.
The two hit it off and were engaged just six months later. They then married in November 2015.
Ryan Reynolds7Once upon a time, Ryan Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson. The couple was together from 2008 until 2011 when they filed for divorce. Shortly after, Ryan began seeing Blake Lively, whom het met in 2010 when they played romantic leads on Green Lantern. A year after his divorce, Ryan and Blake walked down the aisle, and they've been together ever since.
Claire Holt8
Eight months after filing for divorce from her film producer husband, Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt got engaged to her current husband, Andrew Joblon. They tied the knot in late 2018, after less than a year of being engaged.
Nikki Reed9
In January 2015, Nikki Reed and ex-husband Paul McDonald's divorce was finalized. Just a few months later, she married Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder after a short, four-month engagement and nine months total of dating. They're still together nearly five years later and have since welcomed their first child.
Jennifer Lopez10
J.Lo was all set to marry Ben Affleck but suddenly got cold feet shortly before their planned 2004 wedding. But it wasn't that she didn't want to get married that soon -- she just didn't want to marry Ben. Instead, she reunited with her ex, Marc Anthony, and the duo married in June 2004, just a couple of months after her split from Ben.
Needless to say, they didn't go on to live happily ever after. There have been other relationships since their breakup, but it looks like Jenny from the block is ready to walk down the aisle with former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.
Morena Baccarin11
No one moves on quite like Morena Baccarin. The Gotham star was still in the middle of divorcing her husband of five years when it was revealed that she was already three months pregnant with co-star Ben McKenzie's baby. Morena and Ben welcomed their daughter in 2016 and got engaged in 2017 -- a year after her divorce was finalized.
Joanna Krupa12
Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa was married for four years before filing for divorce. Shortly after it was finalized in 2017, she announced that she was engaged to business mogul Douglas Nunes. They married in August 2018.
Reese Witherspoon13
Did everyone else also forget that Reese Witherspoon once dated Jake Gyllenhaal for a few years? They even lived together for a time after her split from Ryan Phillippe. Ultimately, Reese and Jake weren't meant to last and called it quits in late 2009. By February 2010, Reese had met Jim Toth, and he proposed later that year. They married in 2011 and have been together ever since.
Zoe Saldana14
Avatar star Zoe Saldana once had a romance with Bradley Cooper, whom she met on the set of The Words. After their relationship ended in 2012, she found a new love in a matter of months with Italian artist Marco Perego, marrying him in 2013.
Years later, when asked why she moved on so quickly, Zoe said that that the brief time away from Bradley had helped her lose her fear of being alone. She was then in a better place when Marco came along. "I met my partner when I was in really a beautiful place in my life," Zoe once revealed. "It was like I found all my answers with him not in him. I was finding my answers on my own."
Bruce Springsteen15
Singer Bruce Springsteen was married from 1985 to 1989 when the couple split up. He then almost immediately began dating singer Patti Scialfa. He was criticized for moving on so quickly, but he wasn't ashamed of his choices. He said at the time, "Well, all I know is, this feels real, and maybe I have got a mess going here in some fashion, but that's life."
Bruce and Patti tied the knot in 1991, and they're still together decades later.