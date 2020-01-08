Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Have Already Been Replaced as Senior Royals

Well, that was fast! It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already been replaced ... by other members of the royal family. When Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a reception next Monday at Buckingham Palace, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will be accompanying them instead of Meghan and Harry.

Very interesting development ... 

