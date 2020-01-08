Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Have Already Been Replaced as Senior Royals

Splash News
Well, that was fast! It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already been replaced ... by other members of the royal family. When Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a reception next Monday at Buckingham Palace, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will be accompanying them instead of Meghan and Harry.
Very interesting development ...
Apparently, Edward and Sophie will be with Kate and Will for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.
Edward and Sophie typically focus on their charities.
So far, Meghan and Harry have yet to react to the news.
This sounds like things are going a lot better than it seemed at first. Meghan and Harry don't have to meet as many obligations, and the palace was able to find replacements for them.
Or so we hope!
No word on whether Sophie and Edward are making this a regular thing, though.
