Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughters Go Off on His Rumored New Girlfriend

For fans who might be out of the loop, Dog is rumored to be dating Moon Angell.

Moon is a longtime family friend and Beth's former assistant. She reportedly dated one of Dog;s sons at one point, so after finding out that Moon and Dog might be together, Lyssa has stated that she's not a fan.

At this point, Dog has only confirmed that they're friends and that he needed someone to help him now that Beth's gone.

... but it seems like his daughters are telling a bit of a different story.